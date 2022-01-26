Low-Mile 1993 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Wears Period-Correct Yoshimura Pipework

This bad boy was way ahead of its time when it was released, and it’s still a fantastic ride by today’s standards!
A revered Honda CBR900RR Fireblade from the early nineties is the sort of bike that everyone wants but few can afford. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to see people offering five-digit bids for these machines at auction, and a well-kept variant with low mileage will probably have you spending sports car money.
What we’re about to inspect is a 1993 model whose analog counter shows less than 13,700 miles (22,000 km). On the right-hand side of its rear hoop, you will immediately spot a period-correct Yoshimura muffler that’s been installed under previous ownership. Additionally, the CBR’s fuel pump relay, air filter, and spark plugs have all been replaced with modern alternatives as of February 2021.
Honda’s phenom comes to life thanks to a carbureted 893cc inline-four powerplant that packs dual overhead cams and a total of sixteen valves. At a whopping 10,500 revs per minute, this brutal piece of liquid-cooled machinery will go about delivering as much as 122 hp to a six-speed transmission, which is linked to the rear wheel by means of a drive chain.
When the tachometer shows 8,500 rpm, a maximum torque output figure of 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will be summoned at the crankshaft. Ultimately, this force can propel the Fireblade to a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph), while its quarter-mile time is rated at just 10.8 seconds. Now that we’ve looked at the fundamentals, let us get to the point.
The ‘93 MY CBR900RR shown above these paragraphs is looking for a new place to call home, and you may place your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website until Tuesday, February 1. At the moment, the top bidder is offering just over 4,000 bones for the Japanese predator, but let’s be realistic – this amount won’t even get close to meeting the reserve price.
