620-Mile 1995 Ducati 916 Plays a Desmoquattro Soundtrack Through Aftermarket Mufflers

Regardless of how many awesome Ducs you might own, there must be room for an unscathed 916 in your collection – if you can afford it, that is.
What you’re seeing in these photos is a 1995 model from Ducati’s beloved 916 lineup, sporting ZR-rated Pirelli tires and carbon-clad D&D exhaust mufflers. The bike’s analog counter tells us that it had only covered 620 miles (1,000 km) of tarmac during its lifetime, and the next person who gets to make those digits spin could be you!
This iconic Duc is being auctioned off at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform, where you can register your bids until Sunday, January 30. As one might expect, the top bidder has already crossed into five-digit territory, offering a generous $11,500 to snatch this Italian treasure.
However, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a mint-condition 916 change hands for less than fifteen grand, so the current bid isn’t likely to stay in the lead for much longer. Underneath its Massimo Tamburini-designed outfit, Bologna’s gem houses a fuel-injected Desmoquattro L-twin powerplant that’s paired with a six-speed transmission.
The liquid-cooled 916cc mill boasts eight desmodromic valves, dual overhead cams and a compression ratio of 11.0:1. When the tachometer reads 9,000 revs per minute, the engine is capable of delivering up to 109 wicked stallions, while a maximum torque output of 66 pound-feet (89 Nm) will be summoned at a lower point on the rpm range.
This force is routed to the rear three-spoke wheel by means of a drive chain, resulting in a blistering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). In terms of suspension, the ‘95 MY titan carries a set of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks at the front and a piggyback monoshock from Ohlins at six o’clock.
Up north, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers supplied by Brembo. On the other hand, the rear hoop comes equipped with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper. If you were to drain the vital fluids, Ducati’s superstar would be tipping the scales at 430 pounds (195 kg).
