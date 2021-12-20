5 This Surreal Ducati 1199S Panigale Is a Custom Portrayal of Top-Notch Workmanship

This Undefiled 1998 Ducati 916 Will Set Your Heart Ablaze, Sports Remus Exhaust

I think we’ve just found a perfect (and modestly priced) Christmas gift for your inner Ducatista. 25 photos DOHC L-twin mill. The 916cc engine features a solid compression ratio of 11.0:1 and four belt-driven desmodromic valves per cylinder.



When the tachometer hits 9,000 rpm, the fuel-injected juggernaut will go about spawning a maximum power output figure of 109 wicked stallions. On the other hand, this nasty animal is good for up to 66 pound-feet (89 Nm) of torque at around 7,000 revs per minute. The engine’s oomph travels to a six-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear 17-inch Marchesini hoop via a chain final drive.



Ultimately, the end result is a blistering top speed of no less than 160 mph (257 kph). Braking duties are managed by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc and a two-piston caliper on the opposite pole.



Weighing in at 430 pounds (195 kg) on an empty stomach, the Duc is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a high-end monoshock from Ohlins. In addition, the ‘98 MY



Back in February, the bike’s forged five-spoke wheels were fitted with top-grade Michelin Power RS tires, while the original battery has been discarded in favor of a lithium alternative developed by Shorai. Lastly, Bologna’s showstopper has a little over 21k miles (33,800 km) on the odometer.



The Italian icon is going on the block at no reserve as we speak, and you may feel free to check it out on Bring A Trailer until Monday, December 27. At the time of this article, the highest bid is registered at 6,000 bones, so you might be able to snatch this 916 for less than ten grand if you're lucky.

