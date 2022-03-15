Looters Break Into Tesla Delivery Center in Germany, Steal Wheels and Smash Glass Roofs

More on this:

1 Fuel Prices Push People To Buy Electric Vehicles, Tesla Sees 100% Order Rate Increase

2 Tesla Model 3 Production Allocation to Europe From Giga Shanghai Is Sold Out for 2022

3 Another Tesla Is Delivered Without Brake Pads – a Model Y Performance in Canada

4 Deliveries for the Refreshed Tesla Model X Pushed to July, Customers Up in Arms

5 Harrowing Tesla Model Y Delivery Experience Takes Three Days