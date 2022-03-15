Looters Break Into Tesla Delivery Center in Germany, Steal Wheels and Smash Glass Roofs

Waiting for your car to be delivered is already a painful prospect, especially these days when car companies are faced with long delays. But to have your vehicle vandalized just before delivery must be even harder. This happened at a Tesla Delivery Center in Germany, where six cars were left without wheels as thieves stormed the place.
According to local police reports, the thieves broke into the delivery center sometime between 6:00 pm on Friday, March 11, and 9:00 am on Saturday, March 12. The theft was discovered over the weekend by a Tesla customer who wanted to check on his Model Y. Apart from the six vehicles that had their wheels stolen, another five were left without the aero hubcaps. The thieves also smashed the glass roof of one of the cars.
Members of the German Tesla Fahrer und Freunde (TTF) forum visited the site after the news broke. The images they posted show the cars left without wheels sitting on bricks, potentially causing damage to the undercarriage and the battery pack. Local police estimate the damages to be in the five-figure range. The photos also show what appears to be an unprotected parking lot, with weeds spreading around, a far cry from the high-tech image of Tesla.
According to user S-Tesla, cited by teslamag.de, the new delivery center in Weiterstadt had operated since February in a quiet area. The new center replaced the one in Frankfurt am Main, offering more space for cars. There is no fence around the site, and there is little to no traffic at night, so the thieves could’ve dismantled a whole car without being disturbed.
This must have been on purpose, as Tesla started a new delivery service in Germany, called “Tesla Drop.” The options allow Tesla customers to pick up their cars outside the business hours by using their Tesla account with the mobile app. The customers can unlock and inspect the car using the Tesla app. If all is good, they digitally sign the paperwork to confirm the delivery and drive off the lot.
Members of the German Tesla Fahrer und Freunde (TTF) forum visited the site after the news broke. The images they posted show the cars left without wheels sitting on bricks, potentially causing damage to the undercarriage and the battery pack. Local police estimate the damages to be in the five-figure range. The photos also show what appears to be an unprotected parking lot, with weeds spreading around, a far cry from the high-tech image of Tesla.
According to user S-Tesla, cited by teslamag.de, the new delivery center in Weiterstadt had operated since February in a quiet area. The new center replaced the one in Frankfurt am Main, offering more space for cars. There is no fence around the site, and there is little to no traffic at night, so the thieves could’ve dismantled a whole car without being disturbed.
This must have been on purpose, as Tesla started a new delivery service in Germany, called “Tesla Drop.” The options allow Tesla customers to pick up their cars outside the business hours by using their Tesla account with the mobile app. The customers can unlock and inspect the car using the Tesla app. If all is good, they digitally sign the paperwork to confirm the delivery and drive off the lot.