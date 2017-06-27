Listen to the 2018 Jaguar XE Project 8, Bentley Continental GT and Other Nurburg

The Nurburgring is one of the most valuable pieces of tarmac in the world. And unlike say a decade ago, there are people with filming equipment at each and every big corner. So brand new prototypes have nowhere to hide.

This condensed Nurburgring spy video starts off with a quick shot of the most hardcore Jaguar currently in development. The XE Project 8 being developed by firm's Special Vehicles Operations division is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that makes 600 horsepower.



It follows in the footsteps of 2014's SUV .



For whatever reason, the Acura people are still making the NSX jump through hoops. It could be that they're working on a Type R model or some other track-focused incarnation. But our favorite sighting is the



However, we wouldn't be disappointed with a V8 either. And an eight-cylinder is probably what the Aston Martin DB11 prototype packs. The British GT with a German twin-turbo has the whole luxury market worried, but BMW is ready to retaliate with its most expensive car, the 8 Series Cabriolet. It doesn't look exotic enough for us, but that could just be down to the camouflage.



