Lil' Lady Wants to Sell You a Big Van: Ford E-350 Could Be Your Tiny Home Away From Home

Rugged on the outside, cozy on the inside. That is the main theme behind this Ford E-Series Cargo E-350 SD. A 2008 model, it boasts numerous modifications and could be yours for the right sum.
Immediately standing out in any kind of environment, it has a jacked-up design. It rides on chunky rubber, has custom bumpers, roof rack, additional lights, winch, new exhaust system, brakes, and even a raptor finish to keep those panels safe from scratches, as it can venture far off the beaten path.
Taking a peek under the hood is tricky due to the elevated stance, but once open, it will reveal the turbodiesel V8. A 4x4 system is obviously included and, by the looks of it, this hairy-chested van-turned-camper hasn’t been punished at all, as it is a brand-new conversion, waiting for its next owner to become their trusty companion for years to come.
Inside, the van keeps the rugged-ish styling, albeit with a few extra touches, such as the infotainment screen attached to the dashboard and comfortable front seats. Move back, and you will see wood paneling, blinds, beige leather upholstery on the seats sourced from a Toyota Sienna, 20-inch TV, Bluetooth headphones, and roof-mounted lights.
There is also a bed in the third-row seating and a custom stereo. You won’t do much cooking inside, but hey, you can always throw in some supplies before hitting the road. One thing that you won’t have to carry around is a bottle opener, as one has been integrated into the rear bumper.
So, how much do you think this heavily modified Ford E-Series costs? For such a special machine, not that much, actually. In fact, it is in the five-digit zone, with the AutoHausFL website revealing an asking price of $62,900. But do you think it is worth it?
Taking a peek under the hood is tricky due to the elevated stance, but once open, it will reveal the turbodiesel V8. A 4x4 system is obviously included and, by the looks of it, this hairy-chested van-turned-camper hasn’t been punished at all, as it is a brand-new conversion, waiting for its next owner to become their trusty companion for years to come.
Inside, the van keeps the rugged-ish styling, albeit with a few extra touches, such as the infotainment screen attached to the dashboard and comfortable front seats. Move back, and you will see wood paneling, blinds, beige leather upholstery on the seats sourced from a Toyota Sienna, 20-inch TV, Bluetooth headphones, and roof-mounted lights.
There is also a bed in the third-row seating and a custom stereo. You won’t do much cooking inside, but hey, you can always throw in some supplies before hitting the road. One thing that you won’t have to carry around is a bottle opener, as one has been integrated into the rear bumper.
So, how much do you think this heavily modified Ford E-Series costs? For such a special machine, not that much, actually. In fact, it is in the five-digit zone, with the AutoHausFL website revealing an asking price of $62,900. But do you think it is worth it?