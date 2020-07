EV

This pixel portrait showcases the electric Blue Oval machine in lifted form. And while one might think of a truck when such a change is mentioned, the result is closer to a rally car.Before we zoom in on the details of the Mach-E transformation, one must wonder: will the machine ever receive such a treatment? Well, given the ever-increasing need for customization, which goes hand in hand with social media attention, it wouldn't surprise us to see such a build making waves in the hands of an YouTuber. And while thetuning market is still young, the fresh aura of a such a project should be enough of a business case.Meanwhile, digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who is behind this visual stunt, has come up with a reasonably profound update. It all starts with the eye-catching wheels, which are shod in meaty rubber that would allow one to tackle any sort of terrain.However, instead of lifting this Ford to the sky, the pixel master has decided to refine the identity of the vehicle. As such, the reshaped wheel arches make for a dramatic transformation of the car's overall appearance.Be it real or virtual, such a build can't skip some extra lights. And while many projects keep these above the windshield, the nose-mounted units we have here make the whole thing appear more dynamic.Now, imagine the jacked-up Mach-E in this rendering mixed with the real-world mysterious prototype that was spotted doing the hooning thing in a remote location a few days ago (check out the YouTube clip below). The sighting led to rumors talking about Ford preparing an even sharper performer than the 459 hp, 612 lb-ft GT , but, since nobody has driven the EV yet, it's too early to discuss dynamics.