Tesla Model Y “Hatchback” Rendering Isn’t for the Faint of Heart

By definition, the crossover fills the gap between a passenger car like a hatchback or sedan and a sport utility vehicle in the true sense of the word. The Model Y, however, is a different animal from the RAV4 or CRV in regard to rear-end styling.
Tesla’s crossover features – dare I say it – a modern interpretation of the Kammback design by Wunibald Kamm. The teardrop shape is ideal for minimal drag, but the Kamm tail is often overlooked despite its aerodynamic properties proven both mathematically and empirically. A smooth roofline that cuts off the tail abruptly at a vertical surface results in minimal drag and smooth airflow.
The K-tail of the Model Y, therefore, helps the electric crossover maximize range at highway speeds by reducing drag. Penned by Brazilian pixel manipulator Kleber Silva, the “Model H” hatchback rendering before your eyes also proves that the Kammback looks a lot better. Lest we forget, the shorter tail would also make it hard for the Palo Alto-based automaker to offer a seven-seat option in the Model Y.
Coming next year in either black or white, the third-row seats are available for the princely price of $3,000 in the United States. Tesla expects this option to be added to the U.S. configurator early in the fourth quarter, and to this day, we don’t know if the Y will get forward-facing seats like the X or rear-facing seats like the S.
During his teardown of the Model Y, auto engineering expert Sandy Munro has found evidence that Tesla may have settled for a rear-facing third row with pretty limited legroom. Just like the S before it, only kids may sit comfortably back there.
Turning our attention back to the “Model H” hatchback design study, doesn’t the high roofline and MPV-like silhouette look a lot like the ID.3 from Volkswagen? In any case, we’re glad that the Model Y looks the way it does.
