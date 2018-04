When we look at this GT-R, we can't help but think of Korg the Kronan. You know, the stone-made alien we met last year on the Thor Ragnarok movie - despite packing the kind of look that can even frighten a superhero, Kronan turned out to also have a sensitive side, while his pretty tame Kiwi accent is certainly a delight. In fact, we've added a clip showcasing Korg at the bottom of the page.Returning the R35 Nissan that brought us here, the most obvious element of the car has to be its wrap. The design comes from an artist whose works we featured on multiple occasions, namely Scott Kepple And while the overall impression delivered by the second skin is obviously subjective (some will look at this and perhaps see a fighter plane), there's one thing about this wrap we can all agree on - the attention to details is simply amazing.The rest of the car's exterior hasn't been left in stock condition, though. And we'll start with the Liberty Walk body kit - the now-famous riveted-on fenders give the Nissan halo car an overly muscular look, but things don't stop here.And that's because the GT-R is also fitted with a massive front splitter, along with a rear wing that's just as generous (check out the upside down mounts). Oh and let's not forget the racecar-like door mirrors.As for the connection to the road, this is established via the kind of wheels that can draw attention on their own. From the multi-spoke design to the uber-concave profile, everything about these rims screams "look at me".Oh, and by the way, there's no reason to worry about the microscopic ground clearance of this Nissan GT-R, since it's all the work of an air suspension supplied by AccuAir.