2019 BMW 8 Series Spied Looking Ready For Production, Debuts On June 15

In case you missed it, BMW renamed the 5 Series Gran Turismo into the 6 Series Gran Turismo with the introduction of the G30. What this means for the 6 Series as we know it is, as expected, a new name that harks back to an icon from the 1990s.
The 8 Series is coming back, ladies and gentlemen! And from the look of the fixed-head coupe (G15) and soft-top convertible (G14)prototypes spied by the carparazzi in Munchen, BMW is edging closer to revealing the newcomer. Under the G16 chassis code, there’s also the 8 Series Gran Coupe coming at a later date.
BMW decided to take the veils off the all-new 8 Series on Friday night, June 15th at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The M8 will make an appearance as well, but not in road-going form. Two examples of the M8 GTE will be entered in the LMGTE Pro class, with the seven-strong driver lineup headed by the seasoned Augusto Farfus.
The teasers BMW offered until now about the 8 Series lead us to believe that the 850i will be the model that will headline the world debut, with the full-on M8 to arrive later on. Speaking on non-M models, the carparazzi managed to catch a glimpse of the 8 Series interior design, including the digital instrument cluster. And as you can tell from the featured photo, the speedometer tops at 260 km/h (160 mph).
That’s the same as the 6 Series (F13), though the M6 levels up 330 km/h (205 mph). In addition to the 850i and M8, what else can we expect from the 8 Series in terms of model designations? In addition to those two, a simple search for trademarks reveals that BMW also owns the rights to 825, 830, 835, 840, 845, 860, and M850.
Provided that BMW morphs those trademarks into actual models, you can expect engine choices to vary from 2.0 liters and four cylinders to 6.6 liters and twelve cylinders. Considering that the platform is shared with the 7 Series as well, a plug-in hybrid is doable as well.
BMW decided to take the veils off the all-new 8 Series on Friday night, June 15th at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The M8 will make an appearance as well, but not in road-going form. Two examples of the M8 GTE will be entered in the LMGTE Pro class, with the seven-strong driver lineup headed by the seasoned Augusto Farfus.
The teasers BMW offered until now about the 8 Series lead us to believe that the 850i will be the model that will headline the world debut, with the full-on M8 to arrive later on. Speaking on non-M models, the carparazzi managed to catch a glimpse of the 8 Series interior design, including the digital instrument cluster. And as you can tell from the featured photo, the speedometer tops at 260 km/h (160 mph).
That’s the same as the 6 Series (F13), though the M6 levels up 330 km/h (205 mph). In addition to the 850i and M8, what else can we expect from the 8 Series in terms of model designations? In addition to those two, a simple search for trademarks reveals that BMW also owns the rights to 825, 830, 835, 840, 845, 860, and M850.
Provided that BMW morphs those trademarks into actual models, you can expect engine choices to vary from 2.0 liters and four cylinders to 6.6 liters and twelve cylinders. Considering that the platform is shared with the 7 Series as well, a plug-in hybrid is doable as well.