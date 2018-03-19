SCG 004S Swaps V8 Power For Nissan GT-R V6 Engine

More on this:

1 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 4x4 to Cross the Bering Straight for New Record

2 New Lancia Stratos Comes Back To Life As Limited-Edition Supercar

3 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S Revealed With Central Driving Position

4 5,000 HP, 300 MPH Devel Sixteen Hypercar Reportedly Debuting in Dubai

5 Glickenhaus Posts Video To Show The SCG003 Can Beat The Huracan Performante