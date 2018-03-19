SCG 004S Swaps V8 Power For Nissan GT-R V6 Engine

autoevolution
Announced with 650 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque coming from a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the SCG 004S turns to the Nissan VR38DETT for suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Made official by Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus head honcho Jim Glickenhaus, the change from eight to six cylinders was made for two reasons.
Speaking to Autocar, the American film producer, film director, and automotive entrepreneur said that the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 in the GT-R makes more sense because it is “lighter” and “practically bulletproof.” The SCG 004C (the race-prepped variant of the 004S) will also use the engine, albeit with minor differences.

Boasting a central driving position influenced by the McLaren F1 (and the soon-to-be-revealed BP23 Hyper-GT), the SCG 004S tips the scales at 1,179 kilograms (approximately 2,600 pounds) thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber for the chassis and body shell. That translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 585 brake horsepower per tonne, which is 85 bhp more than the McLaren 720S has to offer.

Getting back to the engine, the VR38DETT is quoted at 690 brake horsepower in this application, working out at 700 PS for those who prefer metric horsepower. In stark comparison to the GT-R, the SCG 004S will be made available with a six-speed manual transmission in addition to the go-faster auto with paddle shifters.

A high-performance package is also in the works, promising more power and superior handling. Set to enter the 2019 Nurburgring 24 Hours, the 004S will be manufactured in the United States under the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015. Pursued by SEMA since 2011, the act allows boutique automakers to produce up to 325 cars per year under federal regulatory oversight.

In addition to the road-going model and GT3-prepped 004S, the newcomer will also be manufactured in track-only GTE and GTLM flavors. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus sold out the allocation of cars for 2018, with the first 25 examples coming in Founders Edition form. Pricing for the SCG 004S start at $400,000, with the deposit coming in at $40k.
