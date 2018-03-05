Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 4x4 to Cross the Bering Straight for New Record

autoevolution
5 Mar 2018, 11:58 UTC
They say working for Tesla Inc. is cool since you're essentially involved in changing the paradigm of the automotive industry, but we have a feeling the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus might a much more fun place to go to work each day.
We'll get over the fact the company builds supercars for most of the time and focus solely on the Baja Boot reboot (you read it here first) called the Expedition. As the name suggests, the vehicle is designed to boldly go where no one has gone before, with the presence of a hard surface to turn its wheels on being the only restricting factor.

Or so you'd think. Earlier this year, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) announced it was planning a trip up the world's highest volcano in an attempt to break a ten-year-old record set by a modified Suzuki Samurai. There was some uncertainty regarding the targeted volcano since the company claimed the Expedition would climb at over 7,000 meters and the tallest one is just 6,893, but even that would be enough to set a new record.

Now, though, even though the four-by-four is yet to clear the first task, it looks like the poor vehicle is going to be facing another challenge. This time, however, the toughest part won't take place at high altitude - quite the contrary, actually, as it'll involve swimming at sea level.

Auto Guide says an amphibious Expedition will set off from New York, travel across the entire United States of America (and a bit of Canada) and reach Alaska before crossing the Bering Strait into Russia. From there, it would follow The Road of Bones across the Trans Siberian Highway, through St. Petersburg and all the way to Paris, France.

SCG claims the Expedition (also possibly called "Boot") would be 100 percent street-legal, though we fail to see why you would ever want to drive one on asphalt. The company is reportedly also looking at entering its 4x4 vehicle in the Baja 1000 raid starting next year.
