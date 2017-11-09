5,000 HP, 300 MPH Devel Sixteen Hypercar Reportedly Debuting in Dubai

Just looking at the sleek body of the hypercar you have to wonder: where does all that power fit? 5,000 horsepower is a ridiculous amount of grunt, over three times as much as what a Bugatti
Chiron develops.
38 photos
Do you really need that much power to get to the 310 mph (500 km/h) mark? Well, we're no engineers so we can't answer that for sure, but big numbers have always attracted a lot of attention. And the Devel Sixteen has lots of those.
For instance, you might remember its engine going on a dyno run two years ago. We're talking about a custom-made 12.3-liter quad-turbo V16 unit that produced over 4,000 hp back then. Claiming nearly one thousand more now doesn't seem exaggerated at all.
Even though the monstrous engine has made several appearances, the car itself has never been seen so far other than on computer screens. However, the design shows a somewhat generic-looking mid-engined hypercar with lots of aero features and a thin, undulating rear wing.
If it's to reach the promised speed of 310 mph or 500 km/h, the Sixteen is going to have to split through the air very efficiently, as air friction is the main enemy of ultra-high speed runs. But Devel says the hypercar is going to be usable as a daily driver as well, making us all the more curious about how it's going to pan out.
Road and Track
says the Dubai-based company has teamed up with Manifattura Automobili Torino, an Italian outlet that's going to be in charge of building the Sixteen. The name might sound familiar as it's involved with the two other recent supercars: the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003
and the Apollo Intensa Emozione
.
With the Dubai Motor Show launching next week, the record-beating hypercar might make its first appearance. No clear date on when the first delivery would take place has been given, but expect the production car speed record
set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS
last week to fall shortly after that.