autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

5,000 HP, 300 MPH Devel Sixteen Hypercar Reportedly Debuting in Dubai

9 Nov 2017, 15:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Just looking at the sleek body of the hypercar you have to wonder: where does all that power fit? 5,000 horsepower is a ridiculous amount of grunt, over three times as much as what a Bugatti Chiron develops.
38 photos
Live Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in FrankfurtLive Photos: Mercedes-AMG Project One Looks Like a Bugatti Rival in Frankfurt
Do you really need that much power to get to the 310 mph (500 km/h) mark? Well, we're no engineers so we can't answer that for sure, but big numbers have always attracted a lot of attention. And the Devel Sixteen has lots of those.

For instance, you might remember its engine going on a dyno run two years ago. We're talking about a custom-made 12.3-liter quad-turbo V16 unit that produced over 4,000 hp back then. Claiming nearly one thousand more now doesn't seem exaggerated at all.

Even though the monstrous engine has made several appearances, the car itself has never been seen so far other than on computer screens. However, the design shows a somewhat generic-looking mid-engined hypercar with lots of aero features and a thin, undulating rear wing.

If it's to reach the promised speed of 310 mph or 500 km/h, the Sixteen is going to have to split through the air very efficiently, as air friction is the main enemy of ultra-high speed runs. But Devel says the hypercar is going to be usable as a daily driver as well, making us all the more curious about how it's going to pan out.

Road and Track says the Dubai-based company has teamed up with Manifattura Automobili Torino, an Italian outlet that's going to be in charge of building the Sixteen. The name might sound familiar as it's involved with the two other recent supercars: the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003 and the Apollo Intensa Emozione.

With the Dubai Motor Show launching next week, the record-beating hypercar might make its first appearance. No clear date on when the first delivery would take place has been given, but expect the production car speed record set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS last week to fall shortly after that.
Devel Sixteen hypercar Dubai dubai motor show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Latest car models:
PONTIAC BonnevillePONTIAC Bonneville CoupePONTIAC BonnevillePONTIAC Bonneville CoupeBUICK LaCrosse AvenirBUICK LaCrosse Avenir MediumBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumTOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactAll car models  