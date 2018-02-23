Nissan GT-R by Kuhl Racing Looks Like a Tron Car

Surrounding by tuned vans, the all-new version of the Kuhl Racing Nissan GT-R made its debut at the Osaka Auto Messe 2018. And just look at it, a fitting tribute to the movie Tron if ever we saw one!

15 photos



Since then, the Tuner has partnered with Artis, the metal specialists in question, on almost every debut, even the



So, what's so special about this car? Well, for starters, it's based on the GT-R facelift, which has entirely different bumpers. Instead of completely changing them, Kuhl has added an oversized splitter to the front of the car, visually lowering it.



Similar stuff is happening at the back, where we see a large diffuser, followed by the usual titanium exhaust system and carbon fiber wing. The fenders seem stock, but the GT-R probably can't be driven unless the air suspension is raised, because there's no clearance for turning here. And what lovely five-spoke wheels they are, making the brakes look like they've been pushed back a little.



Rohan took care of the paint on this car. White pinstriping on top of blue paint delivers that Tron theme we so love. Look carefully, and you might even notice some bullet holes painted on.



In keeping with the tradition of Japanese people writing weird English words that make no sense, the side of the GT-R proudly boasts the following: "Spread the music in my soul. Let's love each other. I was born to love it!"



The text is nearly there, guys, but it still needs some work.



The Kuhl Racing GT-R was probably the most amazing tuning project in the world a couple of years ago. Remeber that metal-engraved machine that wowed everybody? Yeah, it combined a Kuhl body kit with hundreds of hours of painstaking engraving.Since then, the Tuner has partnered with Artis, the metal specialists in question, on almost every debut, even the Toyota Land Cruiser that they showed in Dubai. That level of craftsmanship is jolly-expensive, so the new GT-R only gets metal-engraved mirrors.So, what's so special about this car? Well, for starters, it's based on the GT-R facelift, which has entirely different bumpers. Instead of completely changing them, Kuhl has added an oversized splitter to the front of the car, visually lowering it.Similar stuff is happening at the back, where we see a large diffuser, followed by the usual titanium exhaust system and carbon fiber wing. The fenders seem stock, but the GT-R probably can't be driven unless the air suspension is raised, because there's no clearance for turning here. And what lovely five-spoke wheels they are, making the brakes look like they've been pushed back a little.Rohan took care of the paint on this car. White pinstriping on top of blue paint delivers that Tron theme we so love. Look carefully, and you might even notice some bullet holes painted on.In keeping with the tradition of Japanese people writing weird English words that make no sense, the side of the GT-R proudly boasts the following: "Spread the music in my soul. Let's love each other. I was born to love it!"The text is nearly there, guys, but it still needs some work.