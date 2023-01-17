Lexus LX Expands Old Continent Presence With F Sport and VIP Trims, 3-Row Layout

The premium Japanese automaker Lexus is keen on selling even more LX flagships in Europe, making the luxury SUV series a lot more enticing from several different POVs for the 2023 model year’s arrival.
The full-size luxury SUV will soon celebrate three decades of existence as it entered production late in 1995 as the Lexus alternative for a posher Toyota Land Cruiser. Now in its fourth generation, the Lexus LX (J310) has become an established player in the premium car market that almost needs no introduction anymore.
Alas, even though it premiered just a little over a year ago, the fourth iteration wants to be sure it holds all the trump cards. As such, depending on the region, it goes in several different directions. And whether these are of the quarter-mile drag racing variety or simpler OEM upgrades, there is something for everyone.
For example, while at home in Japan everyone was keen on portraying the LX in tune with the concurrent 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon or Tokyo Outdoor Show, over on the Old Continent the Asian automaker has diligently prepared some 2023MY updates. It has been a year since the company introduced the latest LX in Europe, and already Lexus is keen on expanding the flagship SUV’s appeal to customers with a couple of new grades and a practical cabin setup.
First off, the Japanese carmaker widens the LX range with the upcoming arrival (prices and market availability are unknown, just yet) of F Sport and VIP models. By the way, the European specification of the Lexus LX banks on the prowess of the “Lexus’ GA-F global architecture platform,” as well as the availability of two new twin-turbo engines – a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline mill for LX 600 and a 3.3-liter diesel.
Soon, the F Sport trim will also bring additional ‘sportiness’ with an F-patterned mesh grille, 22-inch alloy wheels dressed in a “super-gloss black metallic finish,” all-black or black/Flare Red interior with F Sport seats, Hadori aluminum trim inserts, plus F Sport branding for the steering wheel and shift lever.
Additionally, the F Sport models also come with “rear performance dampers, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and a rear anti-roll bar,” plus the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) is also tuned for more focused response and handling stability. The VIP grade is focused on enhancing luxury and comfort for the LX 500d with a four-seat arrangement. In contrast, customers can also have the diesel-powered version with a new third-row, seven-seat layout.
Plus, the additional rear seats can be reclined by ten degrees and also fold flat at the touch of a button (or three, as there are three separate switches). Last, but not least, all Lexus LX models will be equipped with a digital rear-view mirror if buyers also opt for a sunroof when selecting the Active and Urban grades.
