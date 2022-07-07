Toyota Stops Taking Orders for the Land Cruiser and Lexus LX in Japan

Redesigned from the ground up in 2021 for the 2022 model year, the J300-series Land Cruiser isn’t available stateside. Toyota indirectly replaced it with the all-new Sequoia, which features the same platform, a twin-turbo V6 joined by an electric motor, and a ten-speed automatic.
The Lexus LX soldiers on stateside because it flaunts a more desirable badge for a very similar price to the Land Cruiser. At $88,245 before the destination charge for the most spartan of configurations, it’s definitely not for everyone. The starting price is even higher in Japan. For the five-seat LX 600, the automaker is asking 12,500,000 yen or just around $91,900.
Japanese customers appear to have grown very fond of the all-new LX and LC despite the switch from a naturally-aspirated V8 to a twin-turbo V6.
“We are currently suspending orders because the orders received greatly exceed our production capacity,” explains Lexus Japan on its website. Toyota Japan displays the same message on its website. It’s not known when the order banks will open again, and it’s very likely that demand will exceed production capacity for the next model year as well. The biggest issue in the automotive industry as of July 2022 is the ongoing chip shortage, which is exacerbated by rising inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and China’s zero-COVID approach to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It's the perfect storm, really! These challenges have also increased the prices of used Land Cruisers and LXs, especially in the United States, where the twin-turbo V6 has been received with mixed reviews. Adding insult to injury, Toyota's redesigned Tundra is known for sticking wastegate actuators.
The Tundra’s problems don’t end here, though. Quality-related issues galore, including front control arm bolts that aren’t tightened properly at the factory. Another high-profile issue of the half-ton pickup truck comes in the guise of rear axle shafts that may separate while driving. Approximately 46,000 trucks have been recalled to retighten the rear axle flange nuts.
Japanese customers appear to have grown very fond of the all-new LX and LC despite the switch from a naturally-aspirated V8 to a twin-turbo V6.
“We are currently suspending orders because the orders received greatly exceed our production capacity,” explains Lexus Japan on its website. Toyota Japan displays the same message on its website. It’s not known when the order banks will open again, and it’s very likely that demand will exceed production capacity for the next model year as well. The biggest issue in the automotive industry as of July 2022 is the ongoing chip shortage, which is exacerbated by rising inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and China’s zero-COVID approach to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It's the perfect storm, really! These challenges have also increased the prices of used Land Cruisers and LXs, especially in the United States, where the twin-turbo V6 has been received with mixed reviews. Adding insult to injury, Toyota's redesigned Tundra is known for sticking wastegate actuators.
The Tundra’s problems don’t end here, though. Quality-related issues galore, including front control arm bolts that aren’t tightened properly at the factory. Another high-profile issue of the half-ton pickup truck comes in the guise of rear axle shafts that may separate while driving. Approximately 46,000 trucks have been recalled to retighten the rear axle flange nuts.