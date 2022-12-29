Does the Lexus LX Look Good With a Liberty Walk Body Kit?

Contrary to what may have crossed your mind, this Lexus LX hasn’t been visited by the rendering fairy, but by the tuning one. And it is Liberty Walk that has stepped out of its comfort zone, which usually revolves around giving all sorts of two-door models their wacky body kits, in order to make it look like this.
Due to that black look, which was applied to almost all body panels, as well as the wheels, joined by dark windows, the updates may not be visible at first, but they are there, nevertheless.
Albeit not as flashy as some of the Japanese tuner’s other projects, the fender flares are part of the makeover, as the big SUV made by Toyota’s luxury car brand is wider at both ends. The side skirts do not seem to have been changed, and the same goes for the front bumper, with that oversized grille. However, it does sport a more pronounced chin spoiler, and a new hood made of carbon fiber, with more aggressive lines, and some vents to the sides.
Decorated by the Liberty Walk logo, and featuring their center caps too, the multi-spoke wheels contribute to the revisions, and as far as we can tell, round off the makeover. But this is Liberty Walk, so in all likelihood, the Lexus LX has some updates at the back too, where the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun has probably given it a new diffuser, and perhaps different exhaust tips. At the time of writing, the back end of the SUV was kept a secret, so that latter part is pure assumption.
They haven’t revealed the interior either, but the brown leather upholstery partially visible in a few images suggests that it has likely remained stock. Chances are that they won’t release more pictures of it until mid-January, when it is set to be displayed at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, running from 13 to 15. This Lexus LX is but one project prepped for the event by the tuner, as quite a few other models, including several exotics, will be found at their stand.
In the United States, the 2023 Lexus LX is offered with a single engine, a 3.4-liter V6 with twin-turbocharging, and permanent four-wheel drive, pumping out 409 hp (415 ps / 305 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs 6.9 seconds, and top speed is limited to 130 mph (209 kph). The lineup comprises the LX 600, LX 600 Premium, LX 600 F Sport Handling, LX 600 Luxury, and LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim levels. Pricing starts at $89,160, $97,110, $103,370, $105,110, and $129,250, respectively, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options.
