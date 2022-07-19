Lewis Hamilton Is Making the Most of His 1960s Shelby Cobra, “New Week Means New Drive”

Ahead of the French Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton recharged his batteries and is ready to welcome the “new week.” But that also comes with new challenges and new options for a “new drive,” which, in this case, is his old Shelby Cobra 427.
When you’re a seven-time Formula One World Champion, your garage surely reflects your status. Lewis Hamilton owns several expensive and stunning cars, both vintage and modern.
But this summer seems to have reignited his love for his 1960s Shelby Cobra 427, which he’s had for a few years. A few weeks ago, he took out the vintage convertible for a ride and he had the best passenger with him: his dog, Roscoe.
This week, ahead of the French Grand Prix, Lewis hopped again behind the wheel of his Shelby Cobra 427, sharing several pictures on his Instagram account. He wrote: “New week means new chances, new challenges and a new drive. Let’s go after what we want. The chase never ends.”
Hamilton owns not just one, but two Shelby Cobras, one from 1966 and another one from 1967. When he found the first one in 2012, he called Carroll Shelby to “check it out for me,” he told GQ Magazine. He added: “I got a second one soon after, a ’67 427, which I actually use more because I want to keep the ’66 one perfect.”
The AC Shelby Cobra 427 was produced between 1962 and 1967, powered by Ford’s 7.0-liter (428 cu in) engine which delivered 425 horsepower and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque. An unrestored original Shelby Cobra 427 has a starting price of over one million dollars, which is why it’s also one of the most copied car designs.
Given that Hamilton owns not just one, but two, his two Cobras are probably worth several million.
