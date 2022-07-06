After His P3 at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton Says “It Feels Good to Be Back in the Fight”

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is taking back the reigns and they’re ready to fight. Lewis Hamilton, who managed his second consecutive P3, revealed: “it feels good to be back in the fight.”
Lewis Hamilton has a long way to go if he wants to win his eighth World Championship, but he’s back in the fight. The last couple of races meant two podium finishes for the British racing driver and he’s excited about that.
In a new post on social media, Lewis acknowledged how good it was to win a P3 “in front of the home crowd.” He continued that he was “chasing that win” and that he “came close,” but, although he didn’t win (this time), he says “it feels good to be back in this fight.”
The W13 race car received some upgrades and it’s no longer “fighting to survive.” Instead, both drivers are focused on winning. The unexpected crash at the beginning of the British Grand Prix eliminated George Russell from the race, but Hamilton still managed to score some good points for his team.
In his post, Lewis also congratulated Carlos Sainz, who won his first race: “What a drive for @carlossainz55, congrats on that first win. Only happens once, enjoy it.”
Of course, the British racing driver didn’t forget to show his appreciation for his team and “always” to his fans, sharing that they “keep me motivated.” He ended the message writing: “There’s really NO place like home.”
Besides the short message, Hamilton also treated his fans to a look at his dog, Roscoe, that accompanied the racing driver at the British Grand Prix. Roscoe was seen walking around, following his dad, and enjoyed being petted by the members of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.
Next weekend, the drivers will be hitting the track at the Austrian Grand Prix, hoping to make it to the podium again.