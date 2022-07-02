George Russell Rides a Mercedes-Benz AMG Petronas Bike at Silverstone

This weekend is bound to provide a lot of entertainment at one of the most challenging tracks in Formula One: Silverstone. And following the first practices, George Russell still wanted to get a feel of the track, using a Mercedes-AMG Petronas bike instead of a racing car.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ racing drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be right at home this weekend at the British Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton has already shown that his dog, Roscoe, will be joining him ahead of the race. And now Russell has just shared a short video on his Instagram Stories as he was getting a feel of the track. But he wasn’t driving his Mercedes W13.
Instead, he was enjoying the “good vibes this evening at Silvo” on an AMG Petronas Formula One team-branded bicycle. He also added a time stamp, showing he was riding on the track at past 10 PM.
The road bike was available to only a few lucky fans starting October last year, with only 500 units available worldwide. It doesn't come as a surprise that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas drivers got one.
It comes with "Petronas Green" 55 mm carbon wheelset paired up with Pirelli tires and bespoke F1 inspired aero fins that cover the brake calipers in order to reduce the aerodynamic drag. Furthermore, the official description says that the bike was made with "componentry and exotic materials commonly found in high-performance cars including the handmade German Alcantara carbon fiber saddles.”
It also features a limited edition 1/500 plaque so you wouldn't forget this is a very exclusive model. Since it's so scarce, it also comes with a price up to measure, reaching high four figures: $8,050.00. The price didn't include the extra shipping charge, of course. The wait for it was quite substantial because it took them 12 weeks to build it.
And it seemed like the best option to allow George Russell to get the “good vibes” of the track.
