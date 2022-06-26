Lewis Hamilton Has the Best Passenger in His Shelby Cobra 427: His Dog, Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton may love his expensive cars, but that doesn’t come close to how much he loves his dogs. And, usually, he has the best time with them, as proven by his latest drive with his dog, Roscoe, in his Shelby Cobra 427.
Since this is not a race weekend, Lewis Hamilton is at home, enjoying himself. And he even took his dog, Roscoe, out for a ride. This isn’t the first time, as Roscoe is very used to his owner’s supercars, previously going on a ride in Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG GT R.
But the car in question is not any regular car, but every car collector’s dream: a Shelby Cobra 427. On Saturday, June 25, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 driver shared a couple of snaps on his Instagram Stories as he took his Shelby Cobra out for a spin, accompanied by his dog, Roscoe, adding that it was the “best day out with my buddy,” who chilled on the passenger seat.
In a past interview with GQ Magazine, Hamilton explained that “I found [the first one] and called Carroll Shelby to check it out for me. He said it was one of the best he’d seen in a long time, all original. Carroll died a month after I bought it. I got a second one soon after, a ’67 427, which I actually use more because I want to keep the ’66 one perfect.”
The car was produced between 1962 and 1967, using Ford’s 7-liter (428 cu in) engine ranked at 425 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque. The Shelby Cobra is one of the most copied car designs, mostly because the price of the original is unattainable by average car enthusiasts. After Shelby’s passing in 2012 the value of the Shelby Cobra 427 quadrupled and today, an unrestored original Shelby 427 Cobra for sale has a starting price at over one million dollars. So, Hamilton’s two Cobras are now probably worth a fortune.
