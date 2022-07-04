Lewis Hamilton Admits Ferrari Was “Too Quick” for Mercedes During 2022 F1 British GP

There was a lot of talk coming into the 2022 British Grand Prix regarding Mercedes-AMG's upgraded W13 challenger. Presumably, the German outfit expected to be in the running for a top podium finish at Silverstone, which sort of did happen, but not quite.
Despite George Russell being forced out of the race after an early crash, Hamilton went on to make the podium, finishing P3. At one point, it even looked as though he might stand a chance to win the whole thing, but he simply could not match the overall pace of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
Hamilton did leapfrog Leclerc to finish third, but the Monegasque driver was on a completely different tire strategy, one that didn’t exactly pay off.
“I gave it everything today,” said Hamilton as quoted by Motorsport. “I was trying to chase down those Ferraris but congratulations to Carlos. They were just too quick today for us.”
“In the end I was in amongst that battle with Checo [Perez]. Those guys were just too quick on the straights for me today. But I’m so, so grateful for the hard work all the team did to get an upgrade here. We’ve made a step closer to them. So, we’ve got to keep pushing.”
Regarding the Red Bulls, he went on to say: “I was chasing and chasing and chasing, and the pace was great on both sets of tires. But at the end there, it was just a little bit difficult. Once you get a Red Bull behind you, they are so fast on the straights.”
With this P3 finish, Hamilton is now 18 points behind his teammate, George Russell, in the 2022 Driver Standings, and 34 points behind Carlos Sainz. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team remains third in the Constructors Standings with 204 points, trailing Ferrari (265 points) and Red Bull (328 points).
