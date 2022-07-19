Low-Mileage Confederate Motors P51 Combat Fighter Looks Fit for the Biker Mice From Mars

It takes a true motorcycle aficionado to recognize a great custom bike and man, oh, man, do we have a treat for you here. This is a 2017 Confederate Motors P51 Combat Fighter, no. 25 of 30 black-finished units ever produced.
Confederate Motors, now known as Curtiss Motorcycles, is an Alabama-based manufacturer of exotic and street motorcycles, which today works alongside Zero Motorcycles in a bid to produce custom fully electric bikes.
Now, if you like this P51 Combat Fighter, you should know that it’s up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and with a little over 5 hours left to bid, you’ll need to part with more than $62,000 in order to land this baby in your garage. Also, it’s got just 100 miles (160 km) on the clock, which means it’s basically brand new.
Let’s look at some visual highlights first, starting with its exposed aluminum frame and chassis, or the carbon fiber elements like the belly pan, heat shield, chain guard and fenders. Also worth noting is the swingarm-mounted license plate bracket, the round headlight, LED indicators, tan leather seat, BST carbon fiber wheels and the clubman-style handlebar, itself finished in black and featuring toggle switchgear and bar-end mirrors.
In terms of performance, we’re dealing with an air-cooled 132ci V-twin unit, fitted with Kaase cylinder heads, machined 6061 aluminum crank cases, dual S&S Cycle throttle bodies, a Delphi fuel injection system, oil cooler, plus glass covers for the oil tank, intake, camshaft gears and belts.
Pulling back on the throttle will send power to the rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox. This isn’t a super quick bike, but it’ll get the job done with its roughly 145 hp and 160 lb-ft (216 Nm) of torque. It will still get you to 160 mph (257 kph), flat out.
Ultimately, we think this is one seriously cool bike and with its retro-futuristic aesthetics, it should look good in pretty much any setting.
Now, if you like this P51 Combat Fighter, you should know that it’s up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and with a little over 5 hours left to bid, you’ll need to part with more than $62,000 in order to land this baby in your garage. Also, it’s got just 100 miles (160 km) on the clock, which means it’s basically brand new.
Let’s look at some visual highlights first, starting with its exposed aluminum frame and chassis, or the carbon fiber elements like the belly pan, heat shield, chain guard and fenders. Also worth noting is the swingarm-mounted license plate bracket, the round headlight, LED indicators, tan leather seat, BST carbon fiber wheels and the clubman-style handlebar, itself finished in black and featuring toggle switchgear and bar-end mirrors.
In terms of performance, we’re dealing with an air-cooled 132ci V-twin unit, fitted with Kaase cylinder heads, machined 6061 aluminum crank cases, dual S&S Cycle throttle bodies, a Delphi fuel injection system, oil cooler, plus glass covers for the oil tank, intake, camshaft gears and belts.
Pulling back on the throttle will send power to the rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox. This isn’t a super quick bike, but it’ll get the job done with its roughly 145 hp and 160 lb-ft (216 Nm) of torque. It will still get you to 160 mph (257 kph), flat out.
Ultimately, we think this is one seriously cool bike and with its retro-futuristic aesthetics, it should look good in pretty much any setting.