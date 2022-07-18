Lewis Hamilton Says George Russell Has What It Takes to Lead Mercedes to Success in F1

We wouldn’t blame you for thinking this is nothing more than a PR stunt. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, saying “all the right things” about his young teammate is smart on multiple levels, but we don’t think that’s what’s going on. Hamilton might already be seeing the writing on the wall.
Since replacing Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes, Russell has proven himself to be fast, consistent and extremely competitive, even when compared to Hamilton himself. Unsurprisingly, the former champion had nothing but nice things to say about Russell, praising the “positive impact” he’s had on the team.
“I won’t say it’s been tough [being Russell’s teammate]; it’s been pleasant, we’ve worked together incredibly well,” said Hamilton during a recent interview.
“George has been super positive... had a positive impact on the work environment. It’s generally been a real pleasure to work with him and it’s been great to see his success. He’s done such a great job, got great points for the team and he’s going to continue to improve, he’s going to continue to improve for a long time.”
Even more interesting is what Hamilton went on to say while addressing Russell’s potential and the team’s overall future.
“I definitely see that he’s got so much potential in him [to be a world champion] and he’s in the right place for it as well. I really think that... whether or not I’m here, he has all the qualities to help take this team forward in the future and lead them to success, so I think it’s been the right choice for the team. I hope I can be a little bit of a part of helping him progress.”
This is more than simply saying the right things, as far as Hamilton is concerned. I mean, whether he’s there or not? It almost sounds as though Hamilton is ready to be the Dwyane Wade to Russell’s LeBron, if we may use an old Miami Heat analogy.
Meanwhile, Russell is staying incredibly humble and down to Earth. During a recent episode of the Beyond the Grid podcast, the young British star acknowledged how quickly things can change in F1.
“If I don’t perform, if I go and get my arse kicked by the greatest driver of all time, what does it mean? Because in a year’s time I’ll probably be out the door.”
