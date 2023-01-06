Less Than 30 of These Fresh All-Electric Snow Bikes Still Available in the U.S.

If you would like to flaunt your eco-friendly, weird-looking snow bike this winter season, you better hurry. Only a few of the French MoonBikes are up for grabs for folks in the U.S. – it seems that they’re selling like hot cakes.
These days, there’s an electric version of almost anything that’s meant to take us places, so snowmobiles couldn’t be the exception. If you think it’s hard to get an all-electric machine to plow through the snow at over 90 mph (150 kph), the medium speed of conventional snowmobiles, you’re right. We’re not there yet. But it’s still an accomplishment to be able to ride a snow bike without the eco-guilt trip, even though you have to dial down the thrills.
The MoonBike caused quite a stir in 2021, when it was first unleashed – it certainly looked different, and showcased some interesting specs for an electric alternative to the fuel-thirsty snowmobiles. Officially an “electric one-ski snowmobile,” this bizarre-shaped contraption is the child of aeronautical engineer Nicolas Muron. It took several years to refine the concept, which hit the market under the MoonBike brand.
As we’ve mentioned, this green snowmobile doesn’t even get close to its conventional peers in terms of speed, hitting a modest 26 mph (42 kph). Still, this is much faster than an electric bike, plus it’s specifically adapted to handle winter conditions.
This includes a heated battery box, so that winter in the Alps won’t impact the bike’s battery life. On a full charge, it can keep you going for a little over 20 miles (35 km). That’s in Eco Mode. If you can’t resist the urge of bigger thrills, the Sport Mode will obviously cut that range drastically.
There’s also the charging time that might put a bit of a damper on your winter fun. You’ll need more than two hours to fully charge the battery, and that’s with a fast charger. Also, although the MoonBike is rugged enough to tackle most types of snowy terrains, it has its limitations – no more than 12-inch (30 cm) deep snow, and terrain steepness of 40% at most.
Several European resorts are offering this snowmobile to guests, and the French builder also came to America last year, after having set up headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, by the end of 2021. The French-made electric snowmobiles, assembled by none other than Bosch, are currently available in three colors.
At the moment, only two MoonBikes are still up for grabs in red, seven in black, and 18 in white. If you’re ready for some eco-friendly snow fun, and you’ve got $8,900 to spend, you can still get your very own MoonBike, and customize it to your liking. For two more days, each MoonBike will also come with a free fast charger.
The MoonBike caused quite a stir in 2021, when it was first unleashed – it certainly looked different, and showcased some interesting specs for an electric alternative to the fuel-thirsty snowmobiles. Officially an “electric one-ski snowmobile,” this bizarre-shaped contraption is the child of aeronautical engineer Nicolas Muron. It took several years to refine the concept, which hit the market under the MoonBike brand.
As we’ve mentioned, this green snowmobile doesn’t even get close to its conventional peers in terms of speed, hitting a modest 26 mph (42 kph). Still, this is much faster than an electric bike, plus it’s specifically adapted to handle winter conditions.
This includes a heated battery box, so that winter in the Alps won’t impact the bike’s battery life. On a full charge, it can keep you going for a little over 20 miles (35 km). That’s in Eco Mode. If you can’t resist the urge of bigger thrills, the Sport Mode will obviously cut that range drastically.
There’s also the charging time that might put a bit of a damper on your winter fun. You’ll need more than two hours to fully charge the battery, and that’s with a fast charger. Also, although the MoonBike is rugged enough to tackle most types of snowy terrains, it has its limitations – no more than 12-inch (30 cm) deep snow, and terrain steepness of 40% at most.
Several European resorts are offering this snowmobile to guests, and the French builder also came to America last year, after having set up headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, by the end of 2021. The French-made electric snowmobiles, assembled by none other than Bosch, are currently available in three colors.
At the moment, only two MoonBikes are still up for grabs in red, seven in black, and 18 in white. If you’re ready for some eco-friendly snow fun, and you’ve got $8,900 to spend, you can still get your very own MoonBike, and customize it to your liking. For two more days, each MoonBike will also come with a free fast charger.