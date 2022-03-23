2023 Yamaha Sidewinder Snowmobiles Are Here, Just in Time for… Spring

Technically speaking, in most parts of the world spring kicked off more than 20 days ago. That means people are generally taking out their lighter clothes, some are dusting off their motorcycles for what promises to be a beautiful riding season ahead, and others are already looking forward to the summer days. What better time, then, to announce a refreshed line-up of… snowmobiles?
That’s exactly what Japanese company Yamaha did this week, knowing very well there are places on this Earth where snow never really goes away, but also that some people like to plan well in advance for their next winter’s adventures.
As one of the biggest producers of such machines, Yamaha is betting, at least in Europe, on a lineup of no less than ten snowmobiles, from crossovers to fully-fledged mountain beasts. Most of them are from the Sidewinder family (five models), but we also get the SXVenom, Mountain Max, or the Transporter, among others.
Given how the snowmobile industry is not a very dynamic one, most of these machines will pass into the new model year pretty much unchanged. There are, however, two mechanical novelties (they both have to do with Sidewinders), and a change of style for all.
On the mechanical front, for 2023, Yamaha will be offering the Sidewinder L-TX LE EPS with electric power steering as of now, and it will do the same for the Sidewinder SRX LE EPS.
The entire range gets new colors for the new model year, but also “bold stylish graphics to really make you stand out on the snow.” All new hues and designs are supposed to be “classic Yamaha,” according to the Japanese.
The company did not say when the new versions of its snowmobiles will be up for grabs, and we also have no info on whether some price changes are in the works.
As one of the biggest producers of such machines, Yamaha is betting, at least in Europe, on a lineup of no less than ten snowmobiles, from crossovers to fully-fledged mountain beasts. Most of them are from the Sidewinder family (five models), but we also get the SXVenom, Mountain Max, or the Transporter, among others.
Given how the snowmobile industry is not a very dynamic one, most of these machines will pass into the new model year pretty much unchanged. There are, however, two mechanical novelties (they both have to do with Sidewinders), and a change of style for all.
On the mechanical front, for 2023, Yamaha will be offering the Sidewinder L-TX LE EPS with electric power steering as of now, and it will do the same for the Sidewinder SRX LE EPS.
The entire range gets new colors for the new model year, but also “bold stylish graphics to really make you stand out on the snow.” All new hues and designs are supposed to be “classic Yamaha,” according to the Japanese.
The company did not say when the new versions of its snowmobiles will be up for grabs, and we also have no info on whether some price changes are in the works.