Polaris Unveils 2023 Snowmobile Lineup, Lots of Goodies Included

Polaris Snowmobiles has recently announced its 2023 snowmobile lineup. The range features better, faster machines, new hypersleds, the latest factory mod engine called the Patriot 9R, and the new ProStar S4 engine with 4-stroke efficiency.
If you're a fan of the deep snow, you like to hit the trails, or you're just getting into the world of snowmobiling, the lineup has a snowmobile for everyone out there.
New for 2023, Polaris has introduced what it calls "the world's first no-compromise" hypersleds. Made to tear up any forest road, the new Patriot Boost Indy VR1 and Patriot Boost Switchback Assault combine speed with incredible on-trail handling. Weighing 110 lbs (50 kg) less than competitive sleds, they were built on the rider-first Matryx platform and are equipped with the Patriot Boost engine, which delivers 10% more power than the 850 Patriot.
Ready for steep terrain and deep snow, the mountain lineup of Rocky Mountain Kings (RMKs) also gets some improvements. Polaris' latest factory mod engine, a 900cc Patriot, is now available in the SnowCheck exclusive Pro RMK Slash and RMK Khaos Slash models, allowing riders to experience a new level of smooth control.
The range also includes the new ProStar S4, which is based on the e 4-stroke ProStar architecture. The engine is available in Indy XC, Indy Adventure, Voyageur 146, and Titan Adventure, and delivers "spirited performance in the under 100 hp class". Polaris didn't offer an exact number, but it said it's enough to allow the riders to "hit the trails, haul gear, and enjoy the winter."
The company says that the snowmobiles are set to provide more miles and have improved capabilities for 2023. If you want to see the complete lineup and find out more information about the new machines, you can check the Polaris Snowmobiles' official website. And if you want to see them in action too, you can take a look at the videos listed down below.
