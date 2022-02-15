BRP Unveils 2023 Ski-Doo Snowmobile Lineup, New Models for Young Riders

BRP has recently announced its 2023 Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup. The range features a refreshed design, more tech, a 180-HP Rotax 850 Turbo R, and new ways for everyone in the family to fully enjoy the snow.
The fifth generation of the REV platform offers innovative tech to make the riders' experience unforgettable. For 2023, the trail version available on all 850 E-TEC MXZs and select Renegades gets a refreshed look with brand-new headlights. It also includes a redesigned engine cradle that reduces noise and vibration and an improved CVT cooling system.
The Ski-Doo deep snow version, featuring the Summit and Freeride models, is now 16 pounds (7 kgs) lighter and three inches (7.6 cm) narrower. It also has revised rear suspension geometry and can be equipped with the new Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine, which produces an incredible 180 hp.
All of the REV Gen5 models are jam-packed with technology. The snowmobiles now have a large touch screen display that features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Plus, the built-in BRP Connect system allows riders to connect to their devices, so they can listen to their favorite songs, communicate with others, see routes, and much more.
The lineup also has some new mid-size models, the Neo and the Neo+. They're compact and lightweight and have less power since they're designed for new riders. They're much easier to handle, and they come with features such as electric start, electronic fuel injection, and reverse.
The company introduced the MXZ 120 and 200 models too, which are targeted at young riders. These smaller snowmobiles are fitted with 4-stroke engines that deliver just the right amount of power. Standard features include a safety tether cord and heated grips for a full day of winter adventures.
For more information about the 2023 lineup, you can head to the company's official website. And if you want to see the new models in action, you can check the clips down below.
