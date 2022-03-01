Widescape Claims to Be a Snowmobile Like No Other, Lets You Float on Snow Standing Up

Lightweight, agile, and with a stand-up design, the Widescape WS250 is a “snowmobile like no other”, at least from the manufacturer’s point of view. This thing makes you feel like you’re riding a 250cc motorcycle through the snow, but instead of getting stuck in, you easily float on it.
The vehicle is the creation of Widescape, a Canadian company that goes so far as to call it the first-ever stand-up snowmobile. The WS250 is definitely fun to ride, at least for shorter periods, as you might find it a bit discomforting to stand up on it all day long. It was built for off-trail adventures and deep forests, where it is easy to maneuver. Learning how to ride the snowmobile is a 15-minute job, according to the manufacturer.
Widescape boasts of the snowmobile being very light and compact, but sturdy enough to cope with both cold and shocks. Riders stand on an anti-slip platform that keeps them in place. The WS250 weighs under 200 lb. (90 kg). That is indeed lighter than regular snowmobiles, which tip the scales at 400-500 lb (180-226 kg). It is 7.2’ (2.1 m) long, 2.6’ (0.8 m) wide, and 4.3’ (1.3 m) high, and it fits in most pickup trucks. You can also carry it on the rear rack of most SUVs.
This motorized snow sled packs a 4-stroke EFI (electronic fuel injected), electric start, 242 cc engine and features an adapted, proven direct-drive CVT (continuously variable transmission) kit. Its 8-L fuel tank offers up to three hours of fun in the snow.
The WS250 is equipped with a rear suspension with 100 mm of travel, has heated handles, and there’s also a USB port available for it.
You can see the Widescape WS250 in action in the video below and if you’re sold, the snowmobile is available to pre-order, with shipping being estimated to begin this fall. The WS250 is priced at approximately $6,435.
