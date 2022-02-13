UK’s Royal Marines Unleash Their Snowmobiles in the Arctic, During Live-Fire Exercise

At first glance, it might look like simple winter fun, but this snowmobile ride is far from a game. Leading Royal Marines are sharpening their combat skills in extreme environments, during a highly-demanding exercise, as part of a larger deployment in the wild Arctic. As fun as it looks, this is an adrenaline-pumping adventure on a whole new level.
The snow-covered, untamed territory in Troms County, northern Norway, is currently the perfect playground for UK’s Royal Marines Mountain Leaders. These experts in mountain and Arctic warfare, part of the Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (SRS), must face the threats of a different kind of enemy – the harsh Arctic environment – on top of regular combat challenges. Keeping those skills up to date was precisely the goal of this military training.
Their toys are officially called Oversnow Reconnaissance Vehicles (OSRVs). The particular ones that are used this year have not been identified, but in the past, the SRS has deployed modified Bombardier Lynx GLX 5900 models, according to UK Elite Forces.
They were unleashed in the Norwegian wild nature during live-fire exercises. In drills where troops have to break contact while under enemy fire, speed is of the essence, so the Royal Marines cut through the snow on their snowmobiles and skis. And this had to be done “in horrendous conditions,” according to one of the training’s leaders.
Another task for the Mountain Leaders is to scout the best landing places for amphibious forces that would be joining them, in a beach reconnaissance mission along the Norwegian coastline. Plus, they get to practice getting from the icy waters to the beach on boats, after being dropped from helicopters – a military technique called helicasting. Another kind of reconnaissance mission carried out in the Arctic involves skiing. These ski patrols or long-range ski insertions are about covering large areas in order to collect critical data on enemy positions.
These thrilling military snowmobile rides are a warm-up before the larger Exercise Cold Response kicks off. Around 35,000 troops from almost 30 states will be facing the Arctic challenges together, in March and early April.
