Just 100 Limited Edition MoonBikes Are Available to U.S. Customers: Winter Gets an Upgrade

Back in 2015, Nicolas Muron had an idea, something along the lines of creating a “mobility solution” for the winter seasons. Sure, snowmobiles exist, but these days, gas and diesel seem to be a tad outdated. I’m referring to the electric wave, which is also adopted into each MoonBike that is created.
Well, after what seems like a successful takeoff in recent times, MoonBikes has extended its coverage to include an office in Boulder, Colorado in late 2021. Yes, where snow is king and the lifestyle is a tad more relaxed, I'd say. Absolutely perfect for machines designed to help you quietly and effortlessly surf some snow. Sure, you’re sitting in a biking position, and the movements may differ from that of a surfboard, but the lines carved seem to be the same.
As though to celebrate this French team’s coming to America, a new and limited edition MoonBike has also been unveiled for this year’s winter season (2022). Yet, the mechanics of the new mobile features no new tech, just the color is fresh. Nonetheless, there are catches to you getting your hands on one of these trinkets.
previous article we did on MoonBikes, don’t worry, I'll let you know right away what you can grab for that cash.
Overall, these buggers are quite powerful. For example, the motor that MoonBikes has designed is assembled by none other than Bosch and can crank out 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque. With 3 kW (4 hp) of nominal power, these puppies are known to be able to climb 40-degree inclines and reach top speeds of 26 mph (42 kph) doing so. Quite the powerhouse if you ask me.
So, what’s your lifestyle going to be like this winter with one of these trinkets? Well, imagine waking up on a December, January, or February morning, looking outside your window, and seeing fresh powder everywhere. Hopefully, it’s no more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall, as that’s the limit for this tracked ride. For the imagination’s sake, let’s say that day today, and with that, you pick up the phone, call the gang, head out to the garage, and ride off into the woods.
much juice available as possible. Once everyone’s gathered, it’s time to flip the switch to Sport mode and enjoy up to one hour of this vehicle’s full capabilities. Nonetheless, if you drop an extra $1,900, you’ll double your range with an extra 2.5 kWh battery pack and charger. If you want a fast charger, which reduced charge times to just one hour, $480 extra too.
Once all that’s in place, what is there to say? Check out the video below to see what’s possible, and as you do, imagine yourself as one of those models enjoying some fun in the sun, well, snow-ridden sun. No matter how you look at it, the MoonBikes look just like the sort of fun winter-loving machines I'd love to ride around during winter.
Well, after what seems like a successful takeoff in recent times, MoonBikes has extended its coverage to include an office in Boulder, Colorado in late 2021. Yes, where snow is king and the lifestyle is a tad more relaxed, I'd say. Absolutely perfect for machines designed to help you quietly and effortlessly surf some snow. Sure, you’re sitting in a biking position, and the movements may differ from that of a surfboard, but the lines carved seem to be the same.
As though to celebrate this French team’s coming to America, a new and limited edition MoonBike has also been unveiled for this year’s winter season (2022). Yet, the mechanics of the new mobile features no new tech, just the color is fresh. Nonetheless, there are catches to you getting your hands on one of these trinkets.
previous article we did on MoonBikes, don’t worry, I'll let you know right away what you can grab for that cash.
Overall, these buggers are quite powerful. For example, the motor that MoonBikes has designed is assembled by none other than Bosch and can crank out 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque. With 3 kW (4 hp) of nominal power, these puppies are known to be able to climb 40-degree inclines and reach top speeds of 26 mph (42 kph) doing so. Quite the powerhouse if you ask me.
So, what’s your lifestyle going to be like this winter with one of these trinkets? Well, imagine waking up on a December, January, or February morning, looking outside your window, and seeing fresh powder everywhere. Hopefully, it’s no more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall, as that’s the limit for this tracked ride. For the imagination’s sake, let’s say that day today, and with that, you pick up the phone, call the gang, head out to the garage, and ride off into the woods.
much juice available as possible. Once everyone’s gathered, it’s time to flip the switch to Sport mode and enjoy up to one hour of this vehicle’s full capabilities. Nonetheless, if you drop an extra $1,900, you’ll double your range with an extra 2.5 kWh battery pack and charger. If you want a fast charger, which reduced charge times to just one hour, $480 extra too.
Once all that’s in place, what is there to say? Check out the video below to see what’s possible, and as you do, imagine yourself as one of those models enjoying some fun in the sun, well, snow-ridden sun. No matter how you look at it, the MoonBikes look just like the sort of fun winter-loving machines I'd love to ride around during winter.