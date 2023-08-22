Leisure Vans Unveils 2024 Luxury RV Features: The Best Just Got a Whole Lot Better

The past few years have seen massive interest in Leisure Travel Vans and their Unity and Wonder models. Well, the new year is just around the corner, and some changes are underfoot. Some, I approve of; others, not so much. Buckle up, and let's see what flawless Class C RV living looks like.
Folks, Leisure Travel Vans is one of those crews that you just need to keep an eye on. Why? Not only have they been in the RV game for ages, but if we consider that their most expensive model, the Unity, starts with a current price tag of $186,370 (€172K at current exchange rates), you can think of this crew as one of the ones that splurge on luxuries and the likes, often, setting new trends in motion in the industry.
To make things easier to understand, I'll run through each of the two available models independently and point out some of the major changes underway. But before we go on, be sure to check out the image gallery so that you can have a clear idea as to why these babies are so darned expensive.
As I mentioned, Unity is the most expensive of the two available machines, and since luxury is the name of the game, expect the best of the best in terms of innovation, modular living spaces, and countless layouts to choose from. Oh, and as you'd expect, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis is the base for all the magic.
One thing that you may notice as you explore the images is the whole European feel of Unity. Well, considering that Triple E RV, Leisure Travel Vans' parent company, has been catering to the European and worldwide market since the days of NAFTA, it makes sense that their styling and design are a bit different from other North American RV manufacturers.
Now, 2024 standard features for the interior include a new pantry rack system, a rear-mount dinette table, smart TVs, and an option for a fixed dinette table. As for the electrical and living systems, changes are seen here too. Oh, Truma also made their way into the Unity with an Aventa Eco AC unit.
For the electrical setup, Leisure now includes dual 100 Ah lithium coach batteries with an internal heating system to keep these babies optimized at all times and more USB-C and USB-A combo outlets in the bedroom and living rooms. Features like the Blu-Ray player, AGM batteries, and 3.2 kW Onan generator are out of the mix. Luckily, these babies are highly customizable, and you can still go for the generator; it's just not standard anymore.
Moving forward, we arrive at the Wonder, and by god, what a wonder! This is the second of the two available machines from this crew, and also the least expensive one; the Wonder starts off at $176,960 (€163,200), so not much less than Unity, but enough to result in an entirely different machine aimed at full-time on-road living once again. But, this price gets you a twin bed unit, a layout I don't personally enjoy; if you've spent this much already on a luxury RV, why not go a tad further and really blow the life savings?
As for the changes that this unit sees, they aren't much different than what's happening with Unity. The Blu-Ray and AGM batteries have been removed, and replaced with the same dual Ah batteries from Dragonfly, that "all-new" rack system, and combo outlets, among others. However, one important feature on-road lovers will be glad to find is a water filtration system; no, not all RVs have something like this, and I find that it's essential.
Other than that, the cabinetry, the furniture, and craftsmanship worth hundreds of thousands of dollars have remained unchanged. But these are very customizable mobile habitats, and with the right amount of cash, you can create the on-road dream you've been searching for.
All that's left to do now is leave you to your own devices. But as I do, take a minute or so and imagine yourself living out of one of these RVs. Feel the suspension working as you drive down highways, see a different sunset every day and sunrise too. All the while, you'll be living it up in a fully-equipped human-like turtle shell with wheels that cost more than some people's homes. At this point, you can relax and feel like "you made it."
One layout that the internet and owners have been raving about is the Murphy bed floor plan. Not only does this feature offer peak modularity, but because of it, the interior of this Class C is sure to feel much roomier during day activities, only to fill up when it's time for bed. Did I mention that most Unity models include a slide-out?
Here too, the whole European feel to the interior is once again apparent, and depending on the layout you ultimately select, you'll have a Murphy bed, just like in the Unity, twin beds at the rear or front, or a modular lounge at the rear that doubles as a bedroom. Moreover, the Murphy bed option even includes a slide-out, the first Wonder floorplan to display this feature.
