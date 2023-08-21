If It Was Any Cheaper, Everyone Would Basically Own an Imagine XLS Travel Trailer for Free

It's not easy standing by and watching all your friends take trips out of town with their travel trailers. Well, in the spirit of joining the ride, I've decided to bring to light Grand Design RV's Imagine XLS, a travel trailer that's ready to get your family in the mobile living game without leaving you cashless.
Folks, Grand Design RV is considered a rather new RV and camper manufacturer on the industry block, having been around only for the past ten years or so. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that this crew's future is secure; after all, they're part of the Winnebago Industries conglomerate of brands and companies. But, I didn't come here to talk about Grand Design, but rather, their work, the XLS.
Now, there are several reasons why I'm attracted to the XLS, most of which I'll touch upon in this article, but the main one is the balance between price and capability. For example, the cheapest unit out of the seven available floorplans, the 21BHE, starts off with a price tag of around $40,900 (€37,500 at current exchange rates), and for this rate, you'll unlock mobile living for up to eight people! Yes, your read that right; one of the cheapest and smallest units can fit an entire extended family.
Sleeping accommodations aside and all, another part of the XLS story has to do with how these buggers are built. Believe it or not, for this sort of cash, you'll be able to get your hands on a unit that has four-season capabilities. To achieve this, the underbelly is heated and closed, and so are the dump valves, but a heat duct flows to the subfloor, and a roof attic vent is also in place. Apparently, this setup was tested in a setting with temperatures as low as -6 F (-14 C) all the way up to 101 F (38 C). As long as you stay out of the Sonoran desert in mid-July and August, you'll be fine.
For a moment, think about what sort of adventures you can undertake with this sort of setup. Summer vacations? Check! Catching the shifting colors of autumn? You got it! Ski trips in the Rockies? Say no more! Want to catch the budding greens of a new season? The XLS is designed to be there for that too.
As for the remainder of this little article, I want to talk a bit about how the interior of the 21BHE can fit as many as eight guests. Upon entering the unit, you'll find yourself in the center of the action because the interior of this unit doesn't feature any partitions; everything is fitted into a nearly 25 ft (7.6 m) trailer that has a GVWR of 6,395 lbs (2,900 kg).
As you stand in the doorway, straight ahead, the galley block will be shining in all its glory, fitted with everything eight guests would ever need to ensure bellies are full and brains can think. To your immediate left is a modular booth dinette that can double as a sleeping space. Two guests have already found their bed with this feature. But, beyond the booth are found two double bunk beds, each suitable for two adults, so another four guests can be scratched off the sleeping list.
The next morning, I recommend getting up one by one because, with just one bathroom, the lines are going to look like you're at some beer festival. Maybe an outdoor bathroom and another porta-potty wouldn't be a bad idea.
Speaking of outdoor activities, I stated that these buggers are aimed at outdoor living. With that in mind, I want to point out that the 21BHE includes an outdoor galley setup integrated into the side of the unit. Others trade the galley for slide-outs, maximizing interior space. Come to think of it; countless changes define each floorplan, so take the time to find what's right for you.
Listen, it's affordable, allows you to glamp and explore year-round, and above all, has tons of features designed to make life easier and more comfortable for you and your loved ones and/or friends. What more could we ask for? If it was any cheaper, the Imagine XLS would basically be free.
Another aspect of the XLS is its ability to feed the needs of the true outdoor and off-grid lover. What I mean to say is that Grand Design takes the time to equip each XLS unit with a solar power package. It includes 165 W of sun-processing cells and a 40 A controller, and the fridge is designed to operate on this juice. If you do happen to need more power and want to even switch out some f the appliances for electrical ones, you'll need to dish out some extra cash. If you need to, a 30 A service is also included, as it is in most park-ready units.
How about the last two, the owners or whoever paid for most of the unit? Well, the remaining two guests will have access to a queen Murphy bed found to the right of the unit's entrance. It's here that the last two guests will rest their heads for the evening. A privacy curtain does exist here, separating the space from the rest, allowing you to sleep in as long as everyone is as quiet as a mouse.
