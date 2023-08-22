All-Electric RV Coast Model 1 Goes Into Production, Rebrands as the 'Tesla of Campers'

Two things can be true at the same time, like in the case of a luxury product that's also eco-friendly. But can you really have a sustainable, eco-friendly RV, luxury features, and the comforts of a home within a single package, or are we talking about a unicorn of the RV industry?
The Coast is no unicorn, but it sure comes close to one, if only in regards to its rarity – and the unicorn's fictional existence notwithstanding. The Coast is an all-electric RV (e-RV) introduced by Tennessee-based trailer specialist Aero Build earlier this year, which has now unveiled its real interior to the public.
We've all seen or heard of cases of bold, innovative startups failing to deliver on their bold and innovative promises for whatever reason, in or outside of their control. With its experience in custom business trailers, Aero Build is clearly not a startup, but the Coast is their first travel trailer – and a rarity on the market for its all-electric architecture – so it's ok if you weren't holding your breath.
The good news is that the Coast has advanced from a CGI concept to a fully-fleshed product that is now officially in production. The first deliveries of the Coast will kick off in the fall of 2023, and the starting price remains set at $124,900 as it was in the pre-order stage and goes up as you add optionals.
Whenever something is described as "the Tesla of anything," whether by a third party or the makers themselves, you know to expect at least some of these things: innovation, non-fossil-fuel propulsion or operation, outside-of-the-box thinking, a sleek minimalist design, and advanced tech. The Model 1 has them all in a travel trailer Aero Build claims is tailor-made for digital nomads and modern families looking to take their adventures off the grid.
But the Model 1 is no regular travel trailer, even as an all-electric model. It's the culmination of years of R&D and the physical representation of "outdoorsy living for indoorsy people." Model 1 is more than a livable trailer; it's a glamping unit that brings outstanding smart home features and luxury finishes to everyday living in a manner similar to that of the larger Living Vehicle.
Model 1 will offer sleeping for as many as four people, two in the main bedroom and two more in the convertible dinette. The interior layout is compact because the Model 1 remains based on a 21-foot (6.4-meter) dual-axle trailer, but the clever design allows Aero Build to offer all the creature comforts of a home – and then some.
Now that Model 1 is in production, we're also getting a full list of specs and more details. For example, off-grid capabilities are achieved by means of 1,360W of solar on the roof and an 810 Ah lithium battery pack, smart home functions that monitor consumption and help adjust every feature from room temperature to the lights and the awning, all-electric appliances, water filtration on the high-end fixtures, water-saving shower head, and a dry flush toilet. The composite shell is insulated and viable for 4-season use.
The floorplan hasn't changed since we last talked about it. On one end is the dining area slash office slash guest bedroom, while the kitchen block takes up most of the wall opposite the entrance. At the other end of the trailer is the bedroom, with the bathroom right next to it but divided into two separate spaces, one with the shower and the other with the toilet and sink.
Aero Build has promised more details about the Coast Model 1 soon, as they will reveal the data gathered on an extended cross-country trip. But the fall '23 delivery deadline means we won't have long to wait either way until we get feedback for real-life applicability.
Another piece of good news is that the announcement brings real photos of the real product, whereas before, we only had renders to make do with. These last few months of development have also operated some changes in the final product, but the biggest one is that the Coast will actually be offered as two models. Coast Model 1 is the one originally proposed, now rebranded as "the Tesla of campers."
Unlike that one, it's more affordable.
The Model 1 is off-grid-capable but good-looking, too. Electric Smeg appliances in the kitchen (cooktop, microwave, residential fridge), a pair of Samsung smart TVs, a Sony soundbar and subwoofer, premium flooring, and custom Sunbrella fabrics complete the list of features that turn it into a nice family home. For digital nomads, it comes prepped for a Starlink satellite dish. Pour les connaisseurs, it comes with a pop-up bar in the dining area.
Until then, we'll leave you with this: Aero Build says that "Coast Model 1 is a true masterpiece, combining exquisite design with ultra-premium finishes," a sense of spaciousness that enhances the travel experience, and complete freedom to move about without relying on the grid. What's not to love, really?