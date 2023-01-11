Leisure Unity Motorhomes Recalled Over Short Circuit Risk, 341 Units Affected

Leisure Travel Vans, a brand of Triple E Recreational Vehicles, became aware of an electrical issue on December 21st, 2022 during the production of a Unity motorhome. More specifically, a short circuit blew a 100-amp fuse. According to the Canadian company, the battery disconnect terminal post had made contact with the fridge frame.
Said fridge had been installed in the cabinet a bit crooked, which resulted in less space for the terminal posts. Leisure Travel Vans also noticed that the cabinet drawing had not been updated to reflect a thicker material being used in the cabinet’s production. This led to less space between the posts and frame, ultimately resulting in the aforementioned short circuit.
According to the Winkler-based company, no fewer than 341 motorhomes are potentially affected. The RVs in question are split between 75 examples of the 2021 to 2022 model year Unity U24IB and 266 examples of the 2021 to 2023 model year Unity U24TB. The build dates for said motorhomes range from June 17th, 2020 through December 1st, 2022.
The battery disconnect terminal bears part number 126-0763 as per the report attached below. Dealers and owners alike will be sent two rubber terminal post protective covers to be installed. These covers were introduced into series production in December 2022. Leisure Travel Vans also tasked the design team with updating the cabinet drawing for the Unity U24TB to move the battery disconnect terminal to the fridge exhaust. Also worthy of mention, the U24IB is no longer in production.
Both dealers and owners will be notified by January 25th. In the meantime, owners may contact Triple E Recreational Vehicles at 1-877-992-9906 for more information on this recall. Those who simply loathe talking on the phone can use the NHTSA’s vehicle identification number look-up tool.
At press time, the Unity kicks off at 208,060 Canadian dollars or 172,070 American dollars, respectively. The most basic of specifications includes a twin-bed floorplan. No fewer than eight exterior options are offered, along with White Oak, Rift Oak, or Mocha for the cabinetry. The countertops come in either Concrete or Antarctica, and the Ultraleather upholstery can be specified in Dove, Sand, or Clay. Other notable options include solar panels (200 or 400 watts), a satellite dish, a front dinette inflatable mattress, an exterior ladder, an exterior table, and LP or diesel generators.
The 2023 model year Unity recreational vehicle is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which is a favorite of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in terms of recalls. The 3500 Cab Chassis serves as the basis of the Class C motorhome. In this configuration, the Sprinter is rocking a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 mill, a seven-speed automatic transmission, 188 horsepower (191 ps), and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm).
