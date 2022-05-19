Laid-Down Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Looks Like Easy CGI Access for Everyone

One of the most ubiquitous light commercial vehicles out there, head-to-head with the older Ford Transit, the Mercedes-Bens Sprinter has lived a long and fruitful life by way of an enormous number of configurations. However, probably none of them were laid out like this…
Many other famous brands – such as Freightliner, Dodge, and Volkswagen (LT and Crafter) – used the Sprinter backbones to create their versions, with various degrees of success. Of course, Mercedes-Benz has remained adamant in making sure its Sprinter van remains the most popular option, whether for construction sites, passenger transportation, or even VIP duties.
As such, there are hundreds – possible thousands – of available configurations when fresh off the factory gates, and then an entire world of possibilities (campers, mobile offices, shuttle MPV, etc.) also opens up when taking into consideration the aftermarket realm. Interestingly, though, this might be the first time we get to see a full-size Sprinter having trouble handling the urban speed bumpers.
It is also the very first time when the hulking van sits on deep-dish aftermarket wheels and features a stance that would make even the most ardent JDM passenger car fan supremely proud. Oh well, unfortunately, this is also not a real Mercedes, as we are dealing with another figment of automotive virtual artist imagination.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, just rekindled his passion for JDM builds like a 2023 Nissan Z in widebody threads or an FD Mazda RX-7, when, suddenly, this just came out of the blue. Or, rather, the burgundy nether. Anyway, it sat laid out on the virtual pavement to make it “easier to get in and out.”
Who knows, maybe the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs still has not grown out of the recent will.i.am and Mercedes-AMG experience of working with “The Flip.” So, perhaps he just imagined this as the perfect Sprinter for VIPs that would stumble out of the unveiling event and could not even convince their bodies to go up (or down) a couple of little stairs…
