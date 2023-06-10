LEGO Celebrates Le Mans Centenary With 24-Hour Life-Sized Peugeot 9x8 Build Challenge

This weekend is one of great importance for motorsport, as it marks the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As such, fans can enjoy exhibitions of all sorts, ranging from the event's history to LEGO. And the toy company has a love for all things vehicular, so it set its own 24-Hour challenge of turning the recently released Peugeot 9x8 Le Mans hypercar into a life-sized build.

15 photos Photo: LEGO