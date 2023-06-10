LEGO Celebrates Le Mans Centenary With 24-Hour Life-Sized Peugeot 9x8 Build Challenge

This weekend is one of great importance for motorsport, as it marks the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As such, fans can enjoy exhibitions of all sorts, ranging from the event's history to LEGO. And the toy company has a love for all things vehicular, so it set its own 24-Hour challenge of turning the recently released Peugeot 9x8 Le Mans hypercar into a life-sized build.
In fact, life-size is not entirely accurate, as the version of the car LEGO suggested for its endurance-building challenge is an 11:1 scale model of the Technic set. That makes it larger than the actual race car, as the original Technic set is at a 1:10 scale. This is a greulling target, especially considering only 12 people are working on the build.
Granted, they are all engineering and building specialists from the LEGO team in Kladno, Czech Republic. But no matter how good someone is at their job, this is still a daunting challenge. On top of that, it's one that LEGO is on track to achieve, as the build is currently going on schedule to be finished by 19:00 CEST (12:00 CST) on June 10.
Usually, tremendously-sized builds like this one take days or weeks to finish, as the sheer complexity can be exhausting. To put things into perspective, it took four grown adults to carry the engine of this Peugeot 9x8 into place after assembling it. This makes it even more fascinating to see whether the team of specialists manage to reach their goal in time.
And in order to achieve such a lofty goal, LEGO is using something called hyper-elements. These are new elements the team specifically came up with for this life-size build challenge. Details like this make following the endeavor a true spectacle. One that fans can follow on the company's Instagram page.
But those lucky few who are present at the event can witness it happening live, right next to the classic Circuit de la Sarthe. This crazy challenge is taking place at PEUGEOT Sport stand in the Fan Village, as the real 9x8 is lapping the track.
And for those who feel this is not fascinating enough, the toy company has even more surprises. There is a LEGO Group Experience Zone at Le Mans, where people of all ages can experience the world of LEGO. From admiring Speed Champions and Technic builds to taking part in challenges and workshops or trying out LEGO's new racing game called 2K Drive, there's plenty of fun to be had.
But by far, the most jaw-dropping thing here is the gargantuan diorama of the circuit, built by Brique Mulsanne, an association of adult LEGO enthusiasts. So, regardless of where you choose to go, LEGO has prepared an unforgettable experience for every enthusiast interested in checking out the company's stands at Le Mans.
