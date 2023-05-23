The LEGO NASA Perseverance Rover Is How They Turn Kids Into Space Engineers

Okay, so we have this brilliant generation of space engineers. They are currently in the process of giving us the tools to colonize the Moon and reach as far out as Mars. But who’s gonna replace them when the actual Moon colonization and trips to Mars get here? Why, today's kids, that's who, if properly trained and educated.
It's hard to make kids understand the inner workings of incredible pieces of engineering such as the Perseverance Mars rover. Traditional means might not have the desired effect, so some out-of-the-box thinking is needed. And that’s exactly what Danish toymaker LEGO is doing with a new Technic set coming to specialized stores on June 1.
We've known about the so-called LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance ever since the beginning of the month, but on Tuesday, May 23, we got official details about it. And the feeling is the thing is simply awesome, and highly educational. A sort of learning in disguise, if you will, to make the process so much more enjoyable.
The set is a STEM product, meaning it brings together, in a playful manner, elements from science, technology, engineering and math. It’s meant for kids aged ten and above, and comes as separate 1,132 pieces of plastic that need to be put together.
When assembled, the set takes the form of the Perseverance rover that has been roaming the Jezero crater on Mars for a couple of years now. The plastic machine eventually reaches 23 cm (9 inches) high and 32 cm (12 inches) long. Most importantly, it comes with a toy replica of the Ingenuity helicopter that's been flying in the Martian skies for a long time now.
But such sizes and incredible shapes are what one usually gets with a LEGO piece. What Perseverance does differently is that it’s highly interactive.
First up, in the real world the plastic rover comes with a fully articulated suspension system on all six wheels, allowing it, just like in the real life, to move over uneven surfaces. Then, there’s a movable arm and the capability for 360-degree steering. A bunch of scientific instruments accompanies the main rover.
All of the above makes the some of the inner workings of the rover and its mission perfectly clear to kids, but when backed by the Technic AR augmented reality app, that’s when things become really interesting. That's because it will offer details and info about the actual rover and its mission over on the Red Planet.
Owning the LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance will not mean breaking the bank, as pricing has been set at €89.99 for Europeans and at $99,99 for American customers. Again, June 1 is when you’ll be able to get your hands on this educational tool/cool toy.
