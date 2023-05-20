This LEGO Ideas Thomas the Tank Engine Is Fully Motorized and Can Express Many Emotions

Cartoons are an essential part of life for every child and even adults. Some of these animations stick with us for the rest of our lives. Sometimes we collect things that resemble a character from an all-time favorite animated TV show, and many of these collectibles can be found as a LEGO set.
Thomas, the Tank Engine, might be a meme nowadays, but back in time, it was a lovely cartoon that taught us about the importance of friendship. It first appeared in a book by Wilbert Awdry in 1946, but many screen adaptations have been created since then. A new movie produced by Mattel featuring Thomas is set to come in the near future. It will be different than what we knew before since it will blend live-action with animation.
If you are a fan of the adorable Thomas, this set might be the collectible you've been waiting for. This is a fan-made LEGO Ideas build uploaded on May 5, 2023, by qiqiaoban. It is not only just a cute tank engine but also functional.
Thomas comes with plenty of features, the most important one being the engine. The builder used an existing LEGO train motor and stated that Thomas might be a little bit too fast on the LEGO tracks and could be derailed off the rails when taking a curve.
All its lights, such as the headlights, rear lights, and crew compartment lights, can be turned on. The front firebox includes a fire-flickering animation that can be switched on by a golden whistle.
The set is built only by using standard LEGO pieces. One of the best features of this build is the absence of stickers which could fall off or change color in time. Instead of the stickers, all the different details are made of bricks.
Since Thomas had different faces throughout history, the builder wanted to include this in the final set. The rear magnetic coupling can be changed to another similar version, and the cute face can be replaced with an authentic smokebox that resembles an LB&SCR E2 class. This way, you would not have to choose between either version permanently. When you decide to have Thomas's face, he can be arranged to express several emotions, such as sticking his tongue out, sleeping, and blowing a balloon.
The builder did not mention any piece count, which might be for a good reason. Lots of pieces mean a highly detailed build but also a high price. Considering that Thomas comes with a working engine and lights, we could get a set with over 1,000 pieces. This set needs to gather 10,000 supporters, and anyone can help with that, leave feedback or a comment. After that, it will go through the LEGO expert review, and it might get a chance to be displayed on our shelves.
