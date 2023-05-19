Rumored LEGO Star Wars Mechs Are Finally Here, Darth Vader Included

Mechs in Star Wars make for a new addition to this universe (they can be found in The Mandalorian series). But that won't stop LEGO from creating something we usually see in superhero movies and Transformers. These new sets fall in the children's toys category, although that does not mean adults cannot buy them for themselves.
While we did hear plenty of rumors about these upcoming sets, we have never seen something official from LEGO until now. These sets come with just a few pieces for a fast, affordable build. It might be disappointing for an adult the fact that we do not get bigger ones, but remember that we just got plenty of new and large sets for the Star Wars Celebration.
First up is an all-time favorite "villain" in Darth Vader. The mech is fully posable and has an opening cockpit for a Darth Vader minifigure (included with the set), a giant lightsaber, and a clip on the back that holds a smaller lightsaber. It's comprised of 139 pieces and measures 4.5 inches (12 cm) in height.
Meanwhile, the Boba Fett mech has 155 pieces and measures 5 inches (13 cm) in height. Just like the Darth Vader one, it is also fully articulated and has an opening cockpit for the Boba Fett minifigure. Boba comes with a jetpack which also fits inside, and a blaster rifle. The mech has a flick shooter that can shoot tiny LEGO pieces and a giant jetpack.
What would Star Wars be without Stormtroopers? Well, it could have been a movie featuring an army that can hit something when they are shooting. But this Stormtrooper mech has a gigantic stud-shooting blaster, so it definitely looks formidable.
Ultimately, it is no different than the other two sets as it also includes a minifigure with a blaster, whereas the mech's legs, arms, hands, and feet can be moved. This particular set comes with 138 pieces, standing 4.5 inches (12 cm) tall.
All three sets are priced at $15.99 (€15.99 in European markets), making them quite affordable gifts for children. They will be released on August 1, 2023, and the best part is that more LEGO Star Wars sets designed for children are coming soon - such as a Mandalorian Starfighter with a cute Grogu minifigure, a Tenoo Jedi Temple, and a Spider Tank.
That being said, if you are an adult wanting to get a large set that can also make for excellent decoration, LEGO has got you covered with some of its newest builds that were released this month. The giant X-Wing Starfighter is a 1,949 spaceship with its own stand, plus a Luke Skywalker minifigure and an R2-D2 droid. The price, like the piece count, is also quite giant - $239.99 (€239.99), to be exact.
First up is an all-time favorite "villain" in Darth Vader. The mech is fully posable and has an opening cockpit for a Darth Vader minifigure (included with the set), a giant lightsaber, and a clip on the back that holds a smaller lightsaber. It's comprised of 139 pieces and measures 4.5 inches (12 cm) in height.
Meanwhile, the Boba Fett mech has 155 pieces and measures 5 inches (13 cm) in height. Just like the Darth Vader one, it is also fully articulated and has an opening cockpit for the Boba Fett minifigure. Boba comes with a jetpack which also fits inside, and a blaster rifle. The mech has a flick shooter that can shoot tiny LEGO pieces and a giant jetpack.
What would Star Wars be without Stormtroopers? Well, it could have been a movie featuring an army that can hit something when they are shooting. But this Stormtrooper mech has a gigantic stud-shooting blaster, so it definitely looks formidable.
Ultimately, it is no different than the other two sets as it also includes a minifigure with a blaster, whereas the mech's legs, arms, hands, and feet can be moved. This particular set comes with 138 pieces, standing 4.5 inches (12 cm) tall.
All three sets are priced at $15.99 (€15.99 in European markets), making them quite affordable gifts for children. They will be released on August 1, 2023, and the best part is that more LEGO Star Wars sets designed for children are coming soon - such as a Mandalorian Starfighter with a cute Grogu minifigure, a Tenoo Jedi Temple, and a Spider Tank.
That being said, if you are an adult wanting to get a large set that can also make for excellent decoration, LEGO has got you covered with some of its newest builds that were released this month. The giant X-Wing Starfighter is a 1,949 spaceship with its own stand, plus a Luke Skywalker minifigure and an R2-D2 droid. The price, like the piece count, is also quite giant - $239.99 (€239.99), to be exact.