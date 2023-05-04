5 Vehicles That OG Star Wars Protagonists May Drive While Not Flying Around the Galaxy

Without absolutely cool spacecraft and when forced to ground their futuristic flying vessels, Star Wars characters may need cars to get around and do their usual shenanigans. May the fourth be with us as we descend into a list of what some of the most well-known characters would drive if they ever needed a car to suit their style.
Most Star Wars fans would argue that there is a noticeable difference between Lucasfilm Star Wars and Disney Star Wars. A little over a decade ago, the company that gave us unforgettable childhood memories, thanks to pumping out great cartoons, decided it was time to expand its operations and acquired one of the most successful multimedia franchises to ever exist on this planet for $4.05 billion.
Star Wars may feel contemporary for most of us because we have gotten a couple of interesting updates to the epic space opera after Disney became the owner. Still, the first such movie appeared almost 50 years ago, in 1977. The saga began with Episode IV: A new hope. As weird as it may sound to people not familiar with the franchise, that's how the creators decided to go with the numbering. The trilogy was completed after six years, in 1983. That's when Episode VI: Return of the Jedi appeared, giving fans much-needed answers after Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back left everyone with a major cliffhanger. Episode I: The Phantom Menace was not going to appear until 1999.
But let's put some well-known Star Wars characters to a real-world test. What happens when all the futuristic ships stop working, or space travel becomes temporarily unavailable due to the Imperial Security Bureau keeping things a bit too tight? Fortunately, they won't lose any enthusiasm required to lead because they'll find themselves at the helm… Of a car that suits them!
We deliberated, and here are the five cars we might get to see if Star Wars suddenly turned into "Road Wars."
"A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away," people used to dig into oil wells, take the black gold out, turn it into many products, and make gearheads happy because gasoline, big engines, and noisy exhaust systems existed. Darth Vader may not be a very melancholy guy in the "Skywalker Saga," but he sure was someone with a knack for cool things. The Executor – the flagship of His Highness, the Sith Lord – was something to behold. The TIE Fighter wasn't something boring either. Both these ships were great picks for a very outspoken character.
Apart from having a somewhat bleeding heart and some unsolved personal issues, this is the chariot that would best suit someone that wants and needs to go fast but will also do the traveling part in style while attempting to scare those looking at him. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, especially a blacked-out one, would help Darth Vader keep a low profile and make a scene when he wishes to act up.
The vehicle seems like the perfect pick for someone wearing a t-shirt saying, "There's no replacement for displacement," which makes the 6.2-liter V8 heart of this angry-looking sedan the ideal powerplant for such a well-known car driven by an authoritarian, fictitious person. Pumping out 668 hp, the Caddy can reach 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. That's enough to catch most people you don't like unless they're traveling in a fully charged performance-oriented battery-electric vehicle like the Tesla Model S Plaid or the Lucid Air Sapphire.
Created to encompass the hero archetype, this young man was called to adventure and had to endure a lot of troubles and personal challenges despite being just a farmer at first. But all the things he had to go through molded the protagonist of the original Star Wars trilogy into a pilot and, more importantly, a Jedi. He eventually rises to the occasion and does most of the work he originally did not intend to do. Sadly (spoiler alert!), he dies in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.
Now, since he had such a tumultuous and challenging growing-up story, Luke Skywalker should have some much-deserved fun. So, we'd love to see him roam the roads in a first-generation Mazda MX-5 / Miata.
Also known as the Eunos Roadster, this funky two-door open-top car may not have a huge engine under the hood or luxurious amenities. But it comes with pop-up headlights, enough room to carry two young people and their luggage on an adventure, an unimaginable-in-today's-world curb weight of 2,210 lb, and the allure of a car that can help you rediscover the joy of simple living. It's not what Luke Skywalker needs, but it's something he deserves.
Undoubtedly one of the most important characters of the original Star Wars trilogy, Princess Leia Organa became an icon in the 1980s and turned into one of the most well-known models for feminists around the world. Princess Leia quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to the heroine role played with grace. She was involved in high-level politics as a member of the Imperial Senate while also siding with those trying to stop evil from winning.
Princess Leia played a pivotal role in the fight for the destruction of the Death Star and even got to know love together with Han Solo. However, she shared a similar fate with Luke Skywalker after discovering he was her twin brother and Darth Vader was her father.
Since she had a gracious appearance but also a knack for figuring out who she should side with for the greater good, Princess Leia Organa deserves a Ferrari Portofino M. It's the perfect car for someone who knows style but does not want to be on everyone's radar while traveling. However, the car should be able to help her escape any possible enemies, and the 3.9-liter Italian V8 putting out 612 hp will most likely do the job.
But besides having lots of power and being a convertible, the Portofino M is a Ferrari that can fly under the radar, especially when specced right.
As a droid built by Anakin Skywalker to inform its people about etiquette and customs, C-3PO is a shiny, human-like genius that knows almost anything about everything. Despite existing to assist other heroes in their quest to achieve unbelievably hard goals regarding diplomacy and approaching various cultures, the gold-plated droid managed to make itself very likable. It even got to play some important parts while being in the service of well-known franchise names like Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia Organa, and Luke Skywalker.
A versatile character with a knack for making witty jokes would love to ride in something that's as great as its mind. So, the all-electric BMW i7 with its luxurious interior, provocative exterior, and enough power to move the massive sedan from naught to 60 mph in as little as 4.3 seconds when bought as the i7 xDrive60 model.
This BMW might be too much for a droid, but it's important to remember that C-3PO is well-versed in dealing with almost anything and anyone. Someone with that knowledge and skill deserves to ride or be driven in a car that epitomizes zero-tailpipe emission luxury. Nobody will judge the droid's silver-plated right shin.
"When you have to, go fast you must. When you don't need to, ponder you should," might something Yoda would say.
The humanoid alien, one of the leading figures of the Jedi Order and one of the few that can handle the Force is also very considerate of the galaxy. Wisdom is his strong suit, so he may be aware that we're dealing with some climate issues globally. We think Yoda will happily pick a Tesla Model X, specifically a Plaid.
The all-electric SUV symbolizes technological advancement and is proof of winning a fight against the establishment. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the vehicle comes with the latest software and continuously improves through various over-the-air updates.
Since Yoda is also known for providing help in dire situations to his allies, this vehicle would also suit him because it provides enough interior room, mind-bending acceleration (when the battery is ready), and can seat enough people for a zero-tailpipe emission adventure.
Now, we won't say that our picks are the right ones. Let's think of them as suggestions for now and hope that Disney won't get any ideas. What vehicles would you choose for these amazing Star Wars characters?
