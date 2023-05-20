LEGO Ideas Audi Showroom Pays Homage to Two Departing Icons, the TT and the R8

LEGO has a myriad of offerings when it comes to sets for car enthusiasts. But just because something is abundant doesn't mean it’s enough. So, people on the Ideas website love coming in with their personal builds to fill in the gaps left by LEGO.
That's precisely what the user footonabrick decided to do, with a unique build paying homage to some iconic cars that are sadly departing. I am, of course, talking about the dynamic duo comprised of the Audi R8 and the Audi TT, two vehicles that did more for their respective brand than any other vehicle. These cars more than deserve to get a LEGO set made in their image.
The R8 can easily be considered the best halo car ever made, almost single-handedly turning around Audi's brand image. It's the first car to feature full LED headlamps, the car that Tony Stark drove in the first Iron Man movie, it's the car that brought people to Audi's showrooms to admire it, making them see the brand as a viable purchase option. Since then, it's become a cultural icon within the car community, with many people considering it a dream car.
The TT can also pull its weight, with the first generation revolutionizing car design when it came out. It was the vehicle that showed automakers bumpers and wheel arches don't have to be purely functional but can instead contribute to the overall aspect of the car. It's also an affordable sports car with decent performance and a relatively good driving experience. So, despite later generations being somewhat underappreciated, the TT is an essential car in Audi's history.
That being said, both of these vehicles are being retired by the German automaker, as 2023 is the last year of production for both. The silver lining is that they both got a proper sendoff, with the R8 getting a GT, 602 RWD hp farewell, and the TT getting the RS Iconic Edition.
Now, these vehicles can stand immortalized in plastic goodness within this LEGO Ideas car showroom build, joined by the Audi Skysphere. That being said, the set features more than these three iconic Audis, as it's an entire eight-car showroom designed in Speed Champions size.
This fantastic build also has a few nice touches of attention to detail. Six more spaces are available to display Speed Champions cars, while the rest of the building is completed by office spaces. And to make it feel alive and a great fit for a MOC LEGO city, two employees and two staff minifigures are also present.
So, considering just how fantastic the design of this set is and the fact that it pays homage to two of the most important Audi cars ever made, it's worth showing some support. Hopefully, it will reach the required 10,000 supporters milestone and make it onto shop shelves.
