Sketchy Audi R8 e-tron Meets W12 Volkswagen Supercar, Which One Is Faked by AI?

Not long ago, we discovered that Lambo has decided to close the order books for its V10-powered Huracan sports car. Moving on, all allocations will be honored, of course, all while the automaker prepares to pass the baton to Huracan's successor in the alleged V8 plug-in hybrid form. So, how about its Audi R8 sibling from another corporate mother?
The fate of the 'baby' Lamborghini is sealed with the limited edition Huracan Sterrato and potentially new (sold-out) introductions to mark the end of the V10 journey. But the story of its V10-powered sibling, the Audi R8, is hanging in the balance – even if people worldwide think it is one of the best Audi Sport models of all time and even have LEGO ideas about it! Oh well, an electric successor might be better than nothing, right? Especially considering Audi's desire to reinforce the e-tron ranks across all fields.
As such, people have started taking notice of the potential vision for a third-generation Audi R8 and second e-tron, both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, stopped promoting his alternative CGI BMW styling for a second of ideation sketch introspection. Fans widely appreciate the result, as the digital project depicts the '2026 Audi R8 e-tron' from imagination land.
Now, that would be enough to stir our souls and give some pleasant goosebumps to our CGI-loving minds. But we want to expand the discussion a little bit. What if Audi indeed went down this full electric e-tron route for a potential R8 successor, but some other related brand did not? The next author even joked that he swears it is not an Audi R8 underneath and does not come with a diesel engine when he envisioned the meteoric AI-assisted apparition of a W12-powered Volkswagen sports car. But we may have caught him red-handed!
This figment of imagination comes from the virtual automotive artist acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, and it sure looks ready to give an excellent replica to the proposed next-generation Audi supercar. These are two vastly differing visions, but they are both based on the same model – the current (Type 4S) generation Audi R8. As such, we couldn't ignore them, which is why we brought them together. As such, one could vote for their potential CGI favorite – a zero-emissions Audi R8 e-tron or a W12 Volkswagen that stole the ICE-powered version's DNA.
Well, that is a tough one – but as far as our two cents are concerned, we would snatch both and take them out depending on the day's mood! By the way, to answer the headline's question, we are pretty sure that many folks would be initially inclined to say the R8 e-tron idea was developed with help from AI tools, but it's the other W12 way around, actually.
As such, people have started taking notice of the potential vision for a third-generation Audi R8 and second e-tron, both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, stopped promoting his alternative CGI BMW styling for a second of ideation sketch introspection. Fans widely appreciate the result, as the digital project depicts the '2026 Audi R8 e-tron' from imagination land.
Now, that would be enough to stir our souls and give some pleasant goosebumps to our CGI-loving minds. But we want to expand the discussion a little bit. What if Audi indeed went down this full electric e-tron route for a potential R8 successor, but some other related brand did not? The next author even joked that he swears it is not an Audi R8 underneath and does not come with a diesel engine when he envisioned the meteoric AI-assisted apparition of a W12-powered Volkswagen sports car. But we may have caught him red-handed!
This figment of imagination comes from the virtual automotive artist acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, and it sure looks ready to give an excellent replica to the proposed next-generation Audi supercar. These are two vastly differing visions, but they are both based on the same model – the current (Type 4S) generation Audi R8. As such, we couldn't ignore them, which is why we brought them together. As such, one could vote for their potential CGI favorite – a zero-emissions Audi R8 e-tron or a W12 Volkswagen that stole the ICE-powered version's DNA.
Well, that is a tough one – but as far as our two cents are concerned, we would snatch both and take them out depending on the day's mood! By the way, to answer the headline's question, we are pretty sure that many folks would be initially inclined to say the R8 e-tron idea was developed with help from AI tools, but it's the other W12 way around, actually.