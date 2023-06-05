These New LEGO City Vehicles Will Help Your Minifigures Discover the Arctic Mysteries

LEGO City is one of the most famous branches of the toy company. And it's so fascinating because it lets you create a giant city for your minifigures from these sets with streets, malls, airports, and so much more. But now, cities are no longer the limit, with the frozen waters of the Arctic Ocean up for exploration with three fantastic vehicles.
The first set is also the biggest, a large Arctic Explorer Ship made of 815 pieces that will cost $159.99 (€149.99 for the European Market). But there's a reason for the relatively high price, as a mini-sub, an ROV submarine, a smaller ship, and a sea helicopter all come as part of this build. However, the most incredible feature of this set, putting everything mentioned so far to shame, is that it can float.
That single detail is enough to take this set to the next level, as after building it, kids can place it in the backyard swimming pool or even a bathtub and pretend to be Jacques Cousteau. And while this feature is fabulous by itself, there's also the fact that a submarine can be deployed using the ship's telescopic crane arm, which is fully functional.
That will allow the seven minigifures onboard to explore deep sea mysteries, such as a Viking shipwreck with a Viking axe, a shield, and a helmet. And no explorer vessel would be complete without a communications array, so a laptop, a camera, a walkie-talkie, binoculars, and more are included.
The final detail is the sea helicopter that can be stored underneath the opening hull, where we find a detailed captain's bridge and another working crane. And as you would imagine, a set able to house all of these features is relatively large, in this case measuring 7.5 in. (19 cm) in height, 28 in. (71 cm) in length, and 6.5 in. (17 cm) in width.
The second build is an Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab. It consists of 489 pieces and has a price of $74.99 (€69.99). The four minifigures can use the truck's working crane to retrieve the mysterious meteorite. They can also sightsee three polar bears. The mobile laboratory comes with everything necessary to conduct tests on the meteorite and learn more about the cute but dangerous bears. When the wind turbine and antenna are connected to the truck and lab, the set measures 7 in. (18 cm) in height, 16 in. (40 cm) in length, and 5 in. (13 cm) in width.
The third set is the smallest one, only measuring 2 in. (5 cm) in height, 3 in. (8 cm) in length, and 2 in. (5 cm) in width. It is an Arctic Explorer Snowmobile, and it comes with one minifigure and an adult seal with a pup seal. There are also bricks to create a frozen setting to make the scenery look more like an Arctic one. The minifigure comes prepared with a suit and a helmet and can record the animals through the detaching filming camera.
All these sets will be released on August 1, 2023, and we cannot wait to see how the LEGO City fans will integrate them inside their colossal metropolis LEGO room. There are even more sets coming designed specifically for City, including a large airplane, a deep sea explorer submarine, and a family electric car.
