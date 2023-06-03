LEGO Will Debut Another Lamborghini on August 1, This Time It's the Huracan Tecnica

LEGO is no stranger to supercars, offering fans some magnificent Technic builds over the years. So, it's always great news when a famous plastic brick toy company announces an upcoming vehicle. In this case, we're talking about the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, an utterly bonkers car that definitely deserves a LEGO version.
While the actual car is not the swan song of the Huracan, it's a mighty quick version with a rawer and more visceral feeling than some of its counterparts. Granted, it's not on the level of the STO, but that's more of a track weapon than anything else. The Tecnica is meant to blend both sides of the coin, feeling as much at home on the street as it does on the track, similar to the Huracan EVO RWD.
It's got the gnarly 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 that's served Lamborghini so well over the years, but in the Tecnica, it only sends power to the rear wheels. On top of that, it has plenty of aggressive aero and a furious front end with a mean lip spoiler.
And LEGO made sure to carefully represent these details in the design of its upcoming release. Granted, it's not entirely photorealistic, as no set that's priced at just $49.99 can be expected to be.
But it does get a few things absolutely bang on, like the pearl green paint job, which looks absolutely stunning on any Huracan. It's one of the classic Lamborghini colors, and a kid who dreams of owning one of these mean bugs one day and gets this set as a present will definitely appreciate the stylistic choice.
But back to the build itself, I should add that while this Huracan Technica can't be expected to look as good as its big brother Sian collector's set, it's still great. The rear of this toy car is incredibly well-designed, with an aggressive diffuser, a mid-mounted exhaust, and its chunky wing.
It's also going to be relatively sizeable, at 11 in. (28 cm) long, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide, and 3 in. (8 cm) tall, making it a fantastic display piece alongside other LEGO supercars. That size is achieved thanks to the decent number of 806 elements that make up this set, meaning it will also provide an enjoyable two-hour building experience, similar to the the Bugatti Bolide.
The one drawback of this set is that it won't have much functionality, with features limited to opening doors, an engine with moving pistons, and the hand of God steering. But then again, the best part about a new LEGO set is the building experience, which in this case, seems excellent for the price point. It's similar to the McLaren Senna GTR, which offered a rewarding experience, except for the stickers, which the Tecnica won't have.
