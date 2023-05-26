The New LEGO Batmobile Lands Just in Time for the Flash Movie, Features Batman and Joker

Some people might dislike the latest Batman movie featuring Robert Pattinson, but this does not mean that LEGO would never do anything about this franchise. And when that set includes the beloved Joker minifigure, it might make many people happy.
Since this new LEGO set is not based on the new Batman movie, but on the 1989 one, it may make peace with the fans and make some people happy knowing it will not cost an arm and a leg as the other newly announced set.
Although it has yet to be announced on the official LEGO website, this set appeared in a certified store in Australia. It surely is not a coincidence that this build is based on the 1989 Batman movie that features Michael Keaton. In the recent The Flash movie trailer, we saw Michael Keaton coming back as none other than Batman himself. So, it seems like a great way to celebrate that in the form of a LEGO Batmobile.
This new set comes with 438 pieces and is priced at AU $72.99 or around $45/€45 for the European market. It might be much cheaper than the Batcave Shadow Box, but the price could have been much lower for this amount of parts. The Batmobile is quite similar to the one in the $400 set, with a few minor differences, such as the wheels. Of course, the big set is impressive with all the lighting features and millions of controllers, but its price might hurt some wallets. This is a great way to have this Batmobile without having to spend all that money on the bigger set.
The Batman and Joker minifigures come with accessories such as a Batarang, a harpoon spike, a helmet, a cape, and handcuffs to recreate. The car is not only to be displayed but to be played with too. The cockpit is accessible to put the Batman minifigure inside, or why not spice it a little bit and add Joker instead? That may be why he was so mad. He only wanted to drive the fabulous Batmobile.
Besides this, we also find a controller that raises two blasters into a ready-to-fire position, a flip-open boot to store all the accessories, and a prominent flaming exhaust pipe. The flame piece from the exhaust pipe revolves when moving the vehicle.
The set measures 5 cm (2 in.) in height, 28 cm (11 in.) in length, and 9 cm (3.5 in.) in width, which makes it quite a large build. For this price, its size is justified. It will be released on August 1, 2023, almost two months after the movie's release, leaving the fans enough time to get interested in collecting stuff from the film.
