These LEGO Batman Sets Are Inspired by the 1989 Film and Come Just in Time for "The Flash"

We all love Batman with his dark suit and his deep voice that is meant to scare all the villains. But we also do love Joker, regarless who is playing him; wheteher it's Heath Ledger, Mark Hamill, Joaquin Phoenix, and the list can continue. Although they are only sci-fi movies, they taught us many important lessons about the real life that is out there.
Now, a new movie is coming sooner than expected. Even if it's not specifically about any of those characters (since it's named The Flash), we could still see them in the trailers. And what better way to celebrate that than with a new LEGO set? Two LEGO sets that are much smaller than the Batcave Shadow Box and more affordable. Besides, these new sets can also be used and played by kids. So, it is a great way to get children interested in the DC Universe.
The 1989 Batman movie inspired both sets, which feature Batman and Joker minifigures played by Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson, whom we could also see in The Flash trailer.
The first set is a Batwing spaceship, which is also the bigger and more expensive of the two (but still affordable). It comes with 357 pieces, costing $37.99 (€37.99 on the European market). The Batwing is quite detailed and includes two stud shooters, a cockpit for one minifigure, and a storage compartment for Batman's Batarangs and handcuffs. A fantastic feature of this set is that you can hang it on the wall when you're done building or playing with it. It measures 2 in. (6 cm) in height, 8 in. (20 cm) in length, and 9 in. (24 cm) in width.
The Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker is the second set and is so tiny that we should be afraid to hold it in our hands. It is small for a reason, though, as it is designed specifically for young children. It comes with only 54 pieces and has a price of $26.99 (€26.99), which seems quite steep for its size.
Keep in mind that most of the LEGO Speed Champions are priced the same and have more than 200 extra bricks. Again, the lack of pieces is justified, as the vehicle's chassis is made almost entirely of large parts. This way, young kids can build it themselves with little adult help. It measures 2 in. (6 cm) in height, 6.5 in. (17 cm) in length, and 2.5 in. (7 cm) in width.
The builds are set to be released on August 1, 2023, two months after the release of The Flash movie, which is supposed to come out on June 16, 2023, in the US. It might sound like a long time, and perhaps the enthusiasm will almost disappear, but it still leaves us just enough time to make some space on the furniture.
