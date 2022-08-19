Leaked Bugatti Mistral Is the Chiron Roadster You’ve Always Wanted

Bugatti waxes lyrical about its quad-turbo W16, especially as of late. An 8.0-liter colossus that produces a colossal amount of torque, the W16 will be retired in favor of a yet-undisclosed internal combustion engine with some kind of hybrid assistance. Rather than Chiron Roadster, the French marque has baptized its final W16-powered hypercar Mistral.
Leaked on social media one hour before its premiere, the Mistral is rocking the so-called Thor engine specification. That’s what Bugatti calls the pokiest road-going tune of the W16. Officially rated at 1,578 horsepower (1,600 ps) and 1,180 pound-foot (1,600 Nm), this lump carries over from the Chiron Super Sport, Chiron Super Sport 300+, and the Chiron-based Centodieci.
From the standpoint of exterior design, the headlights are reminiscent of the Divo. Moving to the rear end, it’s easy to understand what car inspired the X-shaped taillight motif. Remember the Bugatti Bolide track-only toy? That’s it, although the French manufacturer refashioned it for street use.
The Bolide’s center-mounted quad pipes have been replaced by a single outlet with a central divider, as in two exits for the yucky stuff. The carbon-fiber aerodynamic diffuser is also more restrained than the Bolide’s unit. The LED taillights flank uppercase Bugatti lettering, lit up for maximum visual drama.
No pictures of the dashboard have been leaked at press time, yet it's not hard to image a Chiron’s interior with some fancy Mistral lettering.
Named after a wind, Mistral was employed by three past automotive nameplates. The 1963 to 1970 Maserati Mistral comes to mind, as well as the Nissan Mistral (a.k.a. Terrano II) and the Microplas Mistral kit car. This word originates from the Languedoc dialect of the Occitan, meaning "masterly.”
We currently don’t have any information on the roof’s mechanism – if any – and we currently don’t know how many Mistrals will be produced.
On that note, watch this space for official information on the Mistral.
