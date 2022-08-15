Bugatti Major Reveal Incoming in Less Than a Week

Bugatti has just dropped a teaser of its upcoming model on its official Instagram account. It will be shown in a couple of days, and the audience of The Quail will be the first to publicly see it live. The vehicle in question is described as an icon, and it’s set to "open up new horizons."
While Bugatti is being all mysterious about their new car, do not be too surprised to see a Chiron Roadster in Monterey this week. Yes, you read that right; Bugatti is expected to unveil a roadster variant of the Chiron at this year's Monterey Car Week.
The official unveiling will take place on August 19, 2022, at 10:20 PDT, which is 17:20 GMT for European folks.
From the teaser video, we see that the alleged drop-top Chiron comes with several design changes. It shows a set of headlights that have a vertically oriented light signature with horizontal LEDs. Some might say that it resembles the ones on the Bugatti Divo, and I am not inclined to disagree with that. But at the same time, one could also argue that they resemble the shape found on the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.
Another distinctive feature is the hood, which has a more pronounced V-shape to it, or at least that is what it appears to have in the teaser image. It might be a matter of perspective, but we will all know for sure in a matter of days. Moreover, there is also a central line that sticks out, but that may also be a reflection that can easily trick the eye.
The word on the street is that the expected drop-top Chiron might be one of the last Bugatti cars to come with the 8.0-liter W16 engine. Other sources note that the brand from Molsheim will implement the "Thor" powertrain, which packs 1,578 HP (1,600 PS) for those who want the fastest convertible experience in the world.
On a side note, on the same day as Bugatti's reveal, the Americans at Hennessey plan to show off their Venom F5 Roadster. So, if you happen to be an eccentric billionaire with a checkbook that's burning a hole in your pocket, you will have to make at least one important decision this Friday. Good luck with that!
