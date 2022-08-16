Prince of Qatar Flaunts $6 Million Bugatti Divo, Causes Mayhem in Monaco

HP



It’s also 35kg (77 lbs) lighter than the



Bugatti says the



It’s also 35kg (77 lbs) lighter than the Chiron , going from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a blazing-fast 2.4 seconds. With its central fin, the Divo gives a nod to the carmaker’s Type 57 Atlantic model, keeping that coachbuilding tradition alive.Bugatti says the Divo is “built for corners,” but the car can also gracefully handle Monaco ’s high traffic and countless people circling the car to take pictures. You can check out the stunning automobile in the video below.

Even though it’s the second-smallest sovereign state in the world, Monaco is also one of the most expensive and wealthiest places in the world. So it’s no surprise seeing royalty driving around in multi-million dollar cars.The Prince of Qatar was out for a drive along the Casino Square in Monaco, with bodyguards close to the car and 2 Audi SQ7 SUVs driving close by. The entire place was buzzing, and for good reason. When you show up in a 1 out of 40 vehicle, you get that kind of reaction.With its futuristic, hyperaggressive design, the Divo looks more like a spaceship rather than your usual track car – but it’s nonetheless made here on our planet.While it can’t fly (even though it seems capable of doing so), it’s named after Albert Divo, air force pilot and mechanic turned racing driver in 1919. He joined Bugatti in 1928 and made his name by winning the legendary Targa Florio in Sicily (twice in a row), driving a BUGATTI Type 35.In case you don’t know the Divo, it’s “Bugatti's first coachbuilt hyper sports car of the 21st century,” powered by the brand’s monstrous 8.0 L W16 engine that puts out 1,480(1,500 PS) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque.